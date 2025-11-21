Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has alleged the Union government is not purchasing maize as per rules, causing farmer distress. He urged the Centre to curb imports and direct agencies to immediately procure 8 lakh tonnes to stabilise market prices.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that the Union government is not purchasing maize in accordance with established rules, leaving farmers in distress.

"I have held a meeting on maize. Procurement centres should be established for maize. Farmers have asked to open procurement centres. Thus, we have held a meeting with farmers. The Centre has imported 70 lakh metric tonnes of maize. This has affected the farmers. Central Government is not purchasing maize as per the rules," the chief minister said in a statement on X.

"The State Government has instructed the officials and ministers to provide justice to the farmers. A procurement centre should be established. I will also write a letter to the Central Government request them not to import from elsewhere. The Government will take action to resolve the maize problem," the chief minister Siddaramiah said.

CM Addresses Farmer Protests

Maize farmers in North Karnataka have been on a protest pleading for the opening of maize procurement centres. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said that the quota allotted to Karnataka for producing ethanol from maize is extremely low, leading to reduced procurement by distilleries. He added that agencies like NAFED and NCCF have not yet initiated procurement as per the guidelines, further worsening the crisis. He urged the Union Government to immediately curb maize imports to stabilise prices and direct the concerned agencies to procure 8 lakh tonnes of maize swiftly.

In the backdrop of the ongoing protests by maize farmers in North Karnataka and their earnest plea to open maize procurement centres, I convened a meeting today to personally review their concerns. The distress faced by our farmers is deeply worrying, and it is our… pic.twitter.com/ysamEGSQS9 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 21, 2025

Reasons for the Crisis

"In the backdrop of the ongoing protests by maize farmers in North Karnataka and their earnest plea to open maize procurement centres, I convened a meeting today to personally review their concerns.The distress faced by our farmers is deeply worrying, and it is our responsibility to respond with urgency, clarity, and compassion.....The quota allotted to Karnataka for producing ethanol from maize is extremely low, resulting in reduced procurement by distilleries. Non-compliance by nodal agencies: The Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution has already issued guidelines for procurement under the MSP scheme through NAFED/NCCF and for using maize in ethanol production. However, these agencies have not yet initiated procurement as per the guidelines, worsening the crisis.Distilleries had stockpiled maize earlier when prices were low, and are now unwilling to buy. This is a clear violation of norms -- distilleries must resume procurement as required," said Siddaramiah.

Demands to Union Government

"Urge the Union Government to immediately curb maize imports to stabilise prices. Press the concerned agencies to quickly procure 8 lakh tonnes of maize. Since NAFED/NCCF have still not opened procurement centres, demand that they begin procurement immediately to stabilise market prices," added Siddaramiah.