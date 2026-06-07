The final breakthrough of the 13.15-km Zojila Tunnel on June 9 will establish all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh. The tunnel, at an altitude of 11,578 feet, will be the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel.

The final breakthrough of the 13.15-kilometre Zojila Tunnel, which is expected to take place on June 9, will mark a major milestone in India's infrastructure history as the country moves closer to achieving all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

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Project Details and Engineering Significance

According to a press release, the 13.153-km Zojila Tunnel, located between Baltal (Sonamarg) and Meenamarg (Drass and Kargil) in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, is set to become the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at the highest altitude. The project is being executed to provide all-weather connectivity across one of India's most challenging Himalayan corridors, which remains cut off for long periods every year due to heavy snowfall, avalanches, and extreme weather conditions.

Positioned at an elevation of about 11,578 feet above sea level, the tunnel represents one of the most significant engineering achievements in India's mountain infrastructure sector. The release said that the main tunnel begins at the West Portal at Baltal and ends at the East Portal at Meenamarg, with tunnelling carried out from both ends. The achievement of the final breakthrough marks the defining construction milestone of the excavation phase and reflects the successful completion of the most critical stage of underground works in highly demanding terrain.

This landmark project is being executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) for the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). The Zojila Tunnel is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a method particularly suited to fragile Himalayan geology and variable rock conditions. NATM relies on sequential excavation, immediate support measures such as shotcrete and rock bolting, and continuous geotechnical monitoring, allowing engineers to respond flexibly to changing ground conditions during tunnelling. This approach has been critical to maintaining stability, safety, and construction progress in one of the most demanding underground environments in India.

Strategic Importance and Regional Impact

In addition to the main tunnel, the project scope includes connecting highway works, bridges, protective structures, cut-and-cover sections, snow protection components, and the Nilgrar twin tunnels, making it a comprehensive corridor development. Once fully operational, the project will ensure 365-day connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh, improving access to Drass, Kargil, Leh, and surrounding regions while significantly strengthening mobility, logistics reliability, and strategic access in a sensitive border zone.

The Zojila Tunnel Project carries immense socio-economic and strategic importance. It is expected to transform regional connectivity, improve the movement of people and goods, reduce weather-related isolation, and support economic activity, tourism, and essential services across the region. At the national level, the tunnel also strengthens operational mobility and logistics preparedness in a strategically important frontier corridor, underlining its role not only as an infrastructure project but also as a national connectivity and security asset.

Overcoming Himalayan Challenges

The execution of the project in the western Himalayas has involved exceptional engineering challenges, including fragile geology, sensitive rock formations, avalanche-prone terrain, and harsh winter conditions. Despite these difficulties, the project stands out as a transformative intervention in Himalayan transport infrastructure and a strong example of India's growing capability in complex high-altitude tunnel engineering, the release said.

The release further stated that this final breakthrough is a defining moment for the Zojila Tunnel Project because it demonstrates the successful execution of one of India's most complex transport infrastructure works in a hostile Himalayan environment. With excavation now completed, the project moves closer to delivering its long-envisioned objective of seamless all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, bringing long-term benefits in mobility, economic integration, and strategic resilience.

Project Timeline and Key Milestones

The release also informed that the construction of the project began on October 1, 2020, while the first blasting at the Nilgrar Tunnel took place on October 14, 2020. Part one of the project, including approach roads, bridges, Nilgrar twin tunnels, cut-and-cover works and snow gallery components, was completed on March 15, 2025. The total project length, including tunnel roads and bridges, spans 30.894 km, while the main Zojila tunnel itself is 13.153 km long.

The release further noted that the project has achieved 10 million safe man-hours as of April 2026, underscoring safety milestones during construction.

Meanwhile, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to trigger the breakthrough blast at the strategically significant Zojila Tunnel on June 9, which will link Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh. (ANI)