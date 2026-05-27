Hyderabad-based defense firm beats competition to win AVNL contract for 81 remote control weapon stations

New Delhi: Zen Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad-based defence company, has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) in a ₹85.21 crore tender floated by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) for Remote Control Weapon Systems (RCWS) to be installed on Indian Army Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs).

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The tender calls for the supply of 81 Remote Control Weapon Stations. Once installed, these systems will allow soldiers to operate machine guns from within the safety of the vehicle, eliminating the need to physically expose themselves to enemy fire.

Why ARVs Need Weapons

Armoured Recovery Vehicles are support platforms used to tow and repair damaged tanks — including the Army’s T-72 and T-90 fleet — during active combat. Because they operate in live battle zones, they are frequent targets of enemy fire, drone strikes, and ambushes.

“Modern warfare demands that even support vehicles be combat ready,” a defense expert said. “The Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East engagements have clearly demonstrated the battlefield value of remote weapon systems.”

The Technology on Offer

RCWS technology allows a vehicle crew member to operate a weapon remotely from an armored position using cameras, thermal imagers, day-night vision, and auto-tracking systems.

Zen Technologies’ “Phanish” platform — widely seen as the likely candidate for this project — can mount a 12.7mm heavy machine gun, detect targets at up to 14 kilometers, and operate round-the-clock in all weather conditions.

The system also features AI-based target recognition and fiber optic gyro stabilization for accurate firing on the move.