DMK's TKS Elangovan accused the ruling TVK of "horse-trading" as four AIADMK MLAs defected. The defections reduced AIADMK's assembly strength to 43 and sparked an internal blame game, even as a separate internal party rift showed signs of healing.

AIADMK MLAs Defect, DMK Alleges Horse-Trading

As four MLAs from AIADMK moved to TVK, senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Wednesday accused the ruling TVK of engaging in "horse-trading", claiming that the MLAs wanted to safeguard their positions after disobeying the party's whip. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said, "They (TVK) continue to do horse-trading. These MLAs wanted to save themselves. As per law they have violated the whip and they will lose their position and for next five years they cannot contest in any election. That is why I think, before the order comes, they are going to that party."

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AIADMK suffered a setback on Tuesday after Ambasamudram AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya resigned, following the exit of three MLAs who joined hands with the ruling TVK. With Subaya's resignation, the total number AIADMK MLAs in the assembly has been reduced to 43 MLAs.

While AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has accused TVK of "horse-trading," AIADMK turncoat and Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan instead blamed EPS for MLAs leaving his camp. Sengottaiyan said, "AIADMK remained strong during the leadership of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami could not be compared to them; he is the reason why people and party members are moving away from the AIADMK."

Reconciliation in AIADMK's Internal Rift

This comes after weeks of intense speculation regarding a deepening rift as the AIADMK faction led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani extended support to the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu assembly during the floor test, with Velumani accusing AIADMK of carrying out "politics opposing DMK".

However, a potential breakthrough has emerged in the internal conflict within the AIADMK, signaling a move toward reconciliation as MLAs belonging to the faction led by SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam have officially withdrawn a letter previously submitted to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran, which had requested the appointment of a new AIADMK legislature party leader and chief whip.

Meanwhile, the faction led by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has also withdrawn its petition seeking action against the rebels under the 'Anti-Defection Law'. This development followed a meeting between members of the SP Velumani-Shanmugam-led faction and EPS, where the MLAs submitted an apology letter to the general secretary.Notably, almost all MLAs associated with the 'rebel' camp were present during the meeting with the party leadership, with the exception of senior leader CV Shanmugam. (ANI)