A major breakthrough in AIADMK's infighting as rebel MLAs withdraw their letter to the Speaker and apologize to leader EPS. The EPS faction has also dropped its petition, with the party now calling for unity amid a recent MLA resignation.

A potential breakthrough has emerged in the internal conflict within the AIADMK, signaling a move toward reconciliation as MLAs belonging to the faction led by SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam have officially withdrawn a letter previously submitted to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran, which had requested the appointment of a new AIADMK legislature party leader and chief whip.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the faction led by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has also withdrawn its petition seeking action against the rebels under the 'Anti-Defection Law'. This development followed a meeting between members of the SP Velumani-Shanmugam-led faction and EPS, where the MLAs submitted an apology letter to the general secretary. Notably, almost all MLAs associated with the 'rebel' camp were present during the meeting with the party leadership, with the exception of senior leader CV Shanmugam.

This move follows weeks of deepening rift as the AIADMK faction led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani extended support to the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu assembly during the floor test, with Velumani accusing AIADMK of carrying out "politics opposing DMK". The AIADMK had sought the disqualification of 25 rebel MLAs who defied EPS' directives.

AIADMK Calls for Unity, Invokes Jayalalithaa's Legacy

However, reconciliation seems likely after AIADMK earlier today asserted that there will be "no more divisions" within the party, indicating a reunion between Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and Shanmugam-Velumani camp. In a firm message posted on their social media handle, AIADMK invoked the legacy of late chief J Jayalalithaa to call for unity. "Even after me, no matter how many centuries pass, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will continue to function solely for the welfare of the people," AIADMK IT Wing said, quoting Jayalalithaa.

This likely serves as an effort to project an image of internal cohesion following recent challenges to the leadership. The message described the AIADMK as a "steel fortress" built upon the sacrifices of millions of workers, declaring that it can no longer be shaken. "This steel fortress, built through the sacrifices of millions of party workers, can no longer be shaken by anyone! From now on, there will be no divisions among us. No one will ever again have a way to destroy this steel fortress. We have only one goal. That is to once again see our 'Two Leaves' flag flying over the Fort," the statement said.

Fresh Setback for AIADMK as MLA Resigns

However, the party suffered another setback on Tuesday after Ambasamudram AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya resigned, following the exit of three MLAs who joined hands with the ruling TVK. With Subaya's resignation, the total number of resignations from the AIADMK camp has risen to four, reducing the party's strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to 43 MLAs.

The total number of vacant Assembly constituencies has now risen to five, including the Tiruchirappalli constituency where actor-turned-politician Vijay had contested. While Edappadi K Palaniswami accused TVK of "horse-trading", AIADMK turncoat and Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan instead blamed EPS for MLAs leaving his camp. (ANI)