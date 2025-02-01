Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, who also fought legal battle, dies

Zakia Jafri, who filed cases seeking a probe into the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots, passed away at Ahmedabad today.

Zakia Jafri, the steadfast crusader who fought a long legal battle seeking a probe into the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots, passed away in Ahmedabad today.

She was the widow of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was brutally killed alongside 68 others in the horrific Gulberg Society massacre during the riots. Despite immense odds, Zakia Jafri remained unwavering in her pursuit of justice, challenging the clean chit given to high-ranking state officials, including the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Determined to hold those in power accountable, Jafri filed a legal challenge against the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) closure report that exonerated 63 individuals. Her protest petition was first dismissed by the Magistrate Court, prompting her to escalate the matter to the Gujarat High Court. However, in 2017, the High Court upheld the SIT's findings, compelling her to take her battle to the Supreme Court.

In June 2022, the apex court dismissed her petition, endorsing the SIT's clean chit to the state functionaries. The ruling also triggered controversy, as the court made remarks against her co-petitioner, activist Teesta Setalvad. Following this, Setalvad was arrested by Gujarat Police on allegations of fabricating evidence, though she later secured bail from the Supreme Court.

Mourning Jafri’s passing, Setalvad expressed her grief on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Zakia Appa, a compassionate leader of the human rights community, passed away just 30 minutes ago! Her visionary presence will be missed by the nation, family, friends & world! Tanveernhai, Nishrin, Duraiyaappa, grandkids—we are with you! Rest in Power and Peace Zakia Appa!"

Also read: Tax or reform? With 87 mentions, THIS word dominated FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2025 speech

Latest Videos