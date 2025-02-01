Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, who also fought legal battle, dies

Zakia Jafri, who filed cases seeking a probe into the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots, passed away at Ahmedabad today.

Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, also fought legal battle, dies shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 1, 2025, 6:49 PM IST

Zakia Jafri, the steadfast crusader who fought a long legal battle seeking a probe into the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots, passed away in Ahmedabad today.

She was the widow of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was brutally killed alongside 68 others in the horrific Gulberg Society massacre during the riots. Despite immense odds, Zakia Jafri remained unwavering in her pursuit of justice, challenging the clean chit given to high-ranking state officials, including the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Determined to hold those in power accountable, Jafri filed a legal challenge against the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) closure report that exonerated 63 individuals. Her protest petition was first dismissed by the Magistrate Court, prompting her to escalate the matter to the Gujarat High Court. However, in 2017, the High Court upheld the SIT's findings, compelling her to take her battle to the Supreme Court.

In June 2022, the apex court dismissed her petition, endorsing the SIT's clean chit to the state functionaries. The ruling also triggered controversy, as the court made remarks against her co-petitioner, activist Teesta Setalvad. Following this, Setalvad was arrested by Gujarat Police on allegations of fabricating evidence, though she later secured bail from the Supreme Court.

Mourning Jafri’s passing, Setalvad expressed her grief on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Zakia Appa, a compassionate leader of the human rights community, passed away just 30 minutes ago! Her visionary presence will be missed by the nation, family, friends & world! Tanveernhai, Nishrin, Duraiyaappa, grandkids—we are with you! Rest in Power and Peace Zakia Appa!"

Also read: Tax or reform? With 87 mentions, THIS word dominated FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2025 speech

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view snt

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view

MP SHOCKER! Man stalks, slits MBA student's throat after she refuses to talk to him shk

MP SHOCKER! Man stalks, slits MBA student's throat after she refuses to talk to him

On camera, enraged Baba kicks, thrashes man for eating Non-veg at Maha Kumbh Mela (WATCH) shk

On camera, enraged Baba kicks, thrashes man for eating Non-veg at Maha Kumbh Mela (WATCH)

Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur shk

Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers? shk

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers?

Recent Stories

U19 Women's World Cup 2025 Final Preview: Can unbeaten India defend their title against South Africa snt

U19 Women's World Cup 2025 Final Preview: Can unbeaten India defend their title against South Africa?

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view snt

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view

MP SHOCKER! Man stalks, slits MBA student's throat after she refuses to talk to him shk

MP SHOCKER! Man stalks, slits MBA student's throat after she refuses to talk to him

PHOTOS: Dhanashree Verma STUNS with glamorous looks on social media NTI

PHOTOS: Dhanashree Verma STUNS with glamorous looks on social media

On camera, enraged Baba kicks, thrashes man for eating Non-veg at Maha Kumbh Mela (WATCH) shk

On camera, enraged Baba kicks, thrashes man for eating Non-veg at Maha Kumbh Mela (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon