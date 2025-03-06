PM Modi promotes winter tourism in Uttarakhand, calls it a 'divine experience' and key to development

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the significance of winter tourism in Uttarakhand, calling it a transformative opportunity for both spiritual seekers and adventure enthusiasts. Addressing a gathering, he highlighted the divine aura of "Devbhoomi" during the colder months, stressing that the state’s religious and cultural heritage is best experienced year-round.

“Winters hold a special place in Uttarakhand’s religious journeys. Visiting during this season offers a glimpse of the divine aura of Devbhoomi,” PM Modi said, adding that sacred sites across the state host unique rituals in winter. He particularly mentioned the religious significance of Mukhwa village, the winter home of Maa Ganga, where he performed darshan and puja.

Boosting Economy Through Year-Round Tourism

The Prime Minister lauded the Uttarakhand government’s vision for year-round tourism, emphasizing its potential to generate employment for locals. He noted that the state is taking steps to eliminate an “off-season” for tourism by promoting activities such as trekking, skiing, and cultural tourism.

Currently, Uttarakhand witnesses a surge of tourists between March and June, but numbers drop significantly in winter. PM Modi stressed that extending tourism beyond peak months would not only stabilize the economy but also prevent environmental strain from seasonal influxes.

PM Modi outlined major infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and accessibility in the region. He highlighted the Char Dham All-Weather Road, modern expressways, expanded railway networks, and new air and helicopter services.





"The effort to promote winter tourism in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is highly commendable. The enthusiasm and zeal of the people involved in the related track and bike rally in Harshil has filled us with new energy," PM Modi posted on X.

He noted that efforts have begun to resettle Nelong and Jadung villages and mentioned the flagging off of a bike rally to Jadung from the event earlier.

PM Modi appreciated the Uttarakhand government's focus on promoting homestays in the state.

He highlighted that villages deprived of infrastructure for decades are now witnessing the opening of new homestays, which is boosting tourism and increasing the income of local residents.

He also performed pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa.



A major announcement was the approval of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project and the Hemkund Ropeway Project, which will drastically reduce travel time. “The Kedarnath Ropeway will cut down an eight-to-nine-hour journey to just 30 minutes, making the pilgrimage easier, especially for senior citizens and children,” he stated.

Thousands of crores will be invested in these projects, further solidifying Uttarakhand’s status as a premier spiritual and adventure tourism hub.

Promoting Homestays, Film Shoots, and Destination Weddings

Recognizing the economic potential of tourism, PM Modi praised the state’s homestay initiative, which is helping local villagers earn sustainable incomes. “Villages that were once deprived of infrastructure are now welcoming tourists through newly established homestays,” he noted.

He also encouraged the Indian film industry to utilize Uttarakhand’s picturesque landscapes for movie shoots, given its title as the Most Film-Friendly State. Additionally, he urged couples to consider Uttarakhand for winter weddings, calling it an ideal venue for destination nuptials.

A Call to Young Creators

The Prime Minister emphasized the role of young content creators in promoting Uttarakhand’s tourism potential. He appealed to them to showcase the beauty, adventure, and spiritual richness of the state through digital platforms.

Expressing gratitude for the affection shown by locals, PM Modi recalled heartwarming moments, such as receiving gifts of Harsil’s famous rajma from local women.

He concluded by reaffirming his belief that Uttarakhand is entering a decade of unprecedented growth. “New opportunities are emerging, and we are realizing the aspirations that led to the creation of this great state,” he said.

PM Modi’s visit also included flagging off a trek and bike rally in Harsil, interacting with local artisans at an exhibition of indigenous products, and participating in religious rituals at Mukhimath-Mukhwa.

With government-backed initiatives and local participation, Uttarakhand is poised to become a year-round tourism destination, blending spirituality, adventure, and economic progress.

