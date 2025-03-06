Congress's Hooda slams Haryana's debt burden, CM Saini promises prosperity ahead of budget session

Read Full Article

As Haryana gears up for its assembly budget session starting March 7, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has raised concerns over unemployment, law and order, and the state’s rising debt burden. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hooda said these critical issues must be addressed in the upcoming budget.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, has assured that the 2025-26 budget will focus on prosperity and inclusivity. “Our goal is to present a budget that drives prosperity for every citizen of the state,” Saini stated.

The government recently concluded a two-day pre-budget consultation, gathering inputs from Ministers, MLAs, and Administrative Secretaries to shape the financial roadmap for the state. The discussions centered on infrastructure development, sports facilities, water supply, electricity, transport, industrial growth, and digital governance.

Saini emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement in shaping the budget, ensuring it aligns with the aspirations of Haryana’s people. Key priorities also included combating drug networks, rehabilitating addicts, strengthening cybercrime security, and expanding irrigation resources.

The annual state budget is set to be presented on March 17, while the assembly session will run from March 7 to March 28.

