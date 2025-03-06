'No place for Aurangzeb glorification': Bihar minister demands action amid Maharashtra MLA's suspension

Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Singh urged action against those glorifying Aurangzeb, following SP MLA Abu Azmi’s suspension in Maharashtra. JD(U) leader Khalid Anwar called for keeping historical debates academic, not political.
 

'No place for Aurangzeb glorification': Bihar minister demands action amid Maharashtra MLA's suspension ddr
Author
Divya Danu
ANI |Published: Mar 6, 2025, 8:51 PM IST

Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Singh has called for strict action against those who "glorify" Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, urging both the Bihar and Central governments to intervene. His remarks follow the suspension of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the remainder of the Maharashtra Budget session over his controversial comments on Aurangzeb.

"Those who glorify Aurangzeb, who looted this country, have no right to stay here. This is the nation of Lord Ram. I demand that action be taken against those who justify Mughal aggression," Singh told ANI.

Also read: IRCTC staffer throws garbage from moving train, loses job after video sparks outrage

The controversy erupted after JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar defended Azmi, stating that discussions on Aurangzeb should remain academic, not political. "Historians have different views. Some say he was not as cruel as portrayed. These debates should be academic, not used for political gains," Anwar argued.

Azmi had earlier claimed that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and had "built many temples," asserting that his conflict with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was political, not religious. His remarks triggered outrage, leading to his suspension from the Maharashtra Assembly.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar took swift action, and a formal proposal was passed against Azmi’s statements. The incident has reignited political tensions, with BJP leaders demanding stricter measures against those praising Aurangzeb’s rule.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Congress's Hooda slams Haryana's debt burden, CM Saini promises prosperity ahead of budget session ddr

Congress's Hooda slams Haryana's debt burden, CM Saini promises prosperity ahead of budget session

"Visiting Uttarakhand during winters offers true glimpse of divine aura of Devbhoomi": PM Modi

PM Modi promotes winter tourism in Uttarakhand, calls it a 'divine experience' and key to development

RSS leader clarifies Marathi remark after backlash, Uddhav Thackeray demands sedition case ddr

RSS leader clarifies Marathi remark after backlash, Uddhav Thackeray demands sedition case

Chhattisgarh: 5 people dead in Raipur road accident ddr

8 killed, 12 injured in two separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh

BREAKING: UK reacts to security breach during S Jaishankar's visit, calls it 'completely unacceptable'

'Completely unacceptable': UK on security breach during S Jaishankar's visit

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Former England skipper hails Steve Smith's captaincy despite Australia's exit HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Former England skipper hails Steve Smith's captaincy despite Australia's exit

Football transfer rumours: Xavi to Kvaratskhelia - Big updates HRD

Football transfer rumours: Xavi to Kvaratskhelia - Big updates

Strengthen your friendships: Step-by-step guide to resolving conflicts MEG

Strengthen your friendships: Step-by-step guide to resolving conflicts

2 Indian nationals executed in UAE on murder charges ddr

3 Indians, including Shahzadi Khan, executed in UAE after murder convictions

Marvell Crashes After Q4 Earnings, Price Target Cuts — But One Firm Sees a Buying Opportunity As Retail Optimism Hits Year-High

Marvell Crashes After Q4 Earnings, Price Target Cuts — But One Firm Sees a Buying Opportunity As Retail Optimism Hits Year-High

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon