'No place for Aurangzeb glorification': Bihar minister demands action amid Maharashtra MLA's suspension

Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Singh has called for strict action against those who "glorify" Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, urging both the Bihar and Central governments to intervene. His remarks follow the suspension of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the remainder of the Maharashtra Budget session over his controversial comments on Aurangzeb.

"Those who glorify Aurangzeb, who looted this country, have no right to stay here. This is the nation of Lord Ram. I demand that action be taken against those who justify Mughal aggression," Singh told ANI.

The controversy erupted after JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar defended Azmi, stating that discussions on Aurangzeb should remain academic, not political. "Historians have different views. Some say he was not as cruel as portrayed. These debates should be academic, not used for political gains," Anwar argued.

Azmi had earlier claimed that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and had "built many temples," asserting that his conflict with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was political, not religious. His remarks triggered outrage, leading to his suspension from the Maharashtra Assembly.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar took swift action, and a formal proposal was passed against Azmi’s statements. The incident has reignited political tensions, with BJP leaders demanding stricter measures against those praising Aurangzeb’s rule.

