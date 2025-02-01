Tax or reform? With 87 mentions, THIS word dominated FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2025 speech

An analysis of Sitharaman’s Budget speech revealed the word "tax" stood out as the most frequently used term, appearing 87 times- underscoring the centrality of taxation policies in this fiscal blueprint.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cemented her place in history on Saturday as she presented her eighth consecutive Budget, an achievement bringing her closer to the record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented 10 Budgets across different tenures. She is also the first woman to serve as a full-time finance minister.

The Budget for FY 2025-26, which comes into effect from April 2025, marks the 14th consecutive Budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration since 2014. This tally includes two interim Budgets that were presented before the general elections of 2019 and 2024.

Dissecting Sitharaman’s Budget speech: ‘Tax’ dominates the narrative

An analysis of Sitharaman’s Budget speech revealed the word "tax" stood out as the most frequently used term, appearing 87 times—underscoring the centrality of taxation policies in this fiscal blueprint. Notably, Sitharaman announced a major tax relief, ensuring that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh per year under the new tax regime will be exempt from paying taxes.

The speech also emphasized "reforms", which was mentioned 30 times, followed by "budget" (21 times) and "MSME" (15 times)—highlighting the government’s focus on micro, small, and medium enterprises. Other key mentions included "export" and "growth" (both cited 11 times), along with "youth" (10 times), signaling an emphasis on economic expansion and employment opportunities for the younger generation.

Among the geographical mentions, "Bihar" was highlighted six times, alongside "agriculture", reflecting the state’s growing importance in the government’s development agenda.

Bihar emerges as key beneficiary in Budget 2025-26

Bihar received a special focus in this year’s Budget, with Sitharaman unveiling a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the state’s infrastructure and economy. The key announcements include:

- A dedicated Makhana Board to support the state’s famed fox nut industry.

- A Greenfield Airport to enhance connectivity and regional trade.

- Financial backing for the Western Koshi Canal Project in the Mithilanchal region to improve irrigation and agriculture.

- The establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management to drive food innovation and business growth.

- Expansion of hostel and infrastructure facilities at IIT Patna, aimed at strengthening higher education in the state.

- Increasing Patna airport’s capacity and developing a brownfield airport at Bihta to accommodate rising air traffic.

