AP Governor S. Abdul Nazeer interacted with students from Maharashtra under the 'Yuva Sangam' initiative. He spoke on the shared history of the two states and highlighted Andhra Pradesh's progress as a top investment and education destination.

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer, participated in an interaction programme with students from Maharashtra held in Durbar Hall of Lok Bhavan on Monday, under 'Yuva Sangam', an initiative under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat programme.

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Shared History and Economic Prowess

Addressing graduate and postgraduate students and research scholars from various educational institutions of Maharashtra visiting Andhra Pradesh under the programme, Governor Abdul Nazeer has said that Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh share centuries of history, traditions, rivers and trade routes that connected people of both states long before the modern borders were drawn.

The governor said that Andhra Pradesh is a precious gem in the crown of Indian glory, and the state is one of the largest producers and exporters of marine products, contributing a 40% share of the country's marine exports. He said the state has progressed from ease-of-doing-business to speed-of-doing-business and emerged as a top investment destination in 2026, capturing over 25% of India's total investment proposals by becoming one of the leading investment destinations of the country.

A Hub for Technology and Education

According to the Lok Bhavan statement, the Governor said, 'Andhra Pradesh's visionary smart capital, is being built on innovation, sustainability, and world-class urban design, and the Amaravati Quantum Valley is a pioneering facility coming up in 50-acre, dedicated quantum technology park and innovation hub features India's first open-access Quantum Reference Facilities (QRF) with IBM technology and partnerships with major tech firms like TCS for quantum cloud access and research.'

He further said that Andhra Pradesh is rapidly emerging as the premier education and innovation hub in the country, with 3 central universities, 19 central autonomous institutions, 28 state universities, 7 deemed universities and 13 private universities. Top-tier national institutions like AIIMS Mangalagiri, IIT, IISER, and IIIT Sri City in Tirupati; IIM and IIPE in Visakhapatnam; NIT Tadepalligudem, NID; and SPA in Vijayawada are some of the well-known higher educational institutions located in the state.

Vision for Swarna Andhra 2047

He further added that the vision of Swarna Andhra 2047 is aligned with the "Viksit Bharat" initiative of the Government of India and focuses on building up infrastructure, industrial growth, and sustainable development.

Earlier, Governor Abdul Nazeer interacted with the students and replied to various questions posed by them.

The programme was coordinated by IISER, Pune, Maharashtra, and IIT, Tirupati. G. Anantha Ramu, Spl Chief Secretary to Governor; P. S. Surya Prakash, Joint Secretary; officers and staff of Lok Bhavan attended the programme. (ANI)