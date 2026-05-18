Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ditched her official car, using the Metro and a feeder bus for her commute. This was part of the 'Metro Monday' initiative to encourage public transport use and combat rising pollution and traffic congestion in the city.

Setting an example to combat urban pollution and traffic congestion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday dumped her official vehicle to commute via the Delhi Metro and a feeder bus to reach her office at the Delhi Secretariat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM's Public Transit Journey

The commute began in the morning when CM Gupta walked from her official residence, Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan in Civil Lines, to Lok Niwas for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Following the meeting, she walked to the Kashmere Gate Metro Station, boarded a train to the ITO Metro Station, and then took a public feeder bus to reach her office at the Delhi Secretariat. Senior leaders Parvesh Verma and Ravindra Indraj accompanied the Chief Minister throughout the public transit journey.

'Metro Monday' Initiative

The commute was part of the Delhi government's newly launched 'Metro Monday' initiative, organised under the broader national framework of 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan'. Responding to the Chief Minister's call, ministers and officials of the Delhi Government used Metro and public transport today to reach their respective offices.

A Call for Collective Action

Urging citizens to shift toward buses and the Metro to tackle rising pollution and traffic gridlock, CM Rekha Gupta stated that individual contributions combined with the government's push for better last-mile connectivity will yield remarkable results for the capital.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "I appeal to all citizens to make maximum use of public transportation. This will not only conserve the nation's fuel resources, but it is also absolutely essential for our city, Delhi. Given the rising levels of pollution and the traffic congestion issues in Delhi, if all of us, even if only on a small scale, begin incorporating the Metro, public transport, and buses into our daily routines, it will prove immensely beneficial for us all... We are working extensively to enhance 'last-mile connectivity'; if every individual contributes even a little to this endeavour, it will yield truly remarkable results for the city of Delhi.

Travelling by the transit network alongside her ministers, MLAs, and top officials to set an example, Gupta expressed gratitude to the large numbers of residents who participated in the mass campaign to help build a cleaner and more efficient Delhi. "This approach will provide a solution to every challenge facing our city, be it the issue of pollution or any other problem. Today, on the occasion of the 'Metro Monday' initiative, for which we had issued a city-wide appeal across Delhi, I, along with all my colleagues, ministers, MLAs, and officials, have made a collective effort to travel by Metro today. I am delighted to observe that a great many residents of Delhi have also resolved to travel by Metro today. I express my heartfelt gratitude to one and all. Together, we will make Delhi even better", the CM added.