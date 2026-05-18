Eight employees, including an ARO, were booked after two ballot papers for the Himachal Pradesh Panchayat polls went missing in Solan's Kunihar. The staff have been removed from duty, and an FIR has been lodged as investigations are underway.

Eight employees, including a concerned Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), have been booked after two ballot papers meant for the Himachal Pradesh Panchayat elections allegedly went missing during ballot paper writing work in Solan district's Kunihar area, officials said. The district administration has also removed all the employees concerned from election duty following the incident.

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Details of the Incident

According to officials, the work related to the postal ballots and ballot paper writing has been underway at Kunihar since May 16. During the process, two ballot papers issued for the post of Pradhan for Ward No. 4 of Gram Panchayat Khanlog were found missing.

The matter came to the notice of the administration on Sunday, following which the Block Development Officer (BDO), Kunihar, lodged an FIR in the matter. In the complaint, the BDO stated that ballot papers bearing serial numbers 5265516 to 5265670 had been issued for the election process. However, during verification, ballot papers bearing serial numbers 5265669 and 5265670 were found missing.

Officials said that ballot paper writing work for various Panchayats was being carried out at the block headquarters in Kunihar, and assistant returning officers, along with election staff, had been assigned responsibilities related to ballot paper distribution and writing work.

Investigation Underway

Following the irregularity, the administration has initiated a departmental inquiry, while police have also started an investigation into the matter. All concerned employees are being questioned, officials added.

According to the Solan district police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Chauhan said, "A case has been registered at Kunihar Police Station following a complaint regarding missing ballot papers. Police are investigating the matter from all possible angles."

Panchayat Election Schedule

The polling process for Panchayati Raj Institutions will be conducted in three phases using traditional ballot papers and ballot boxes. The first phase of voting is scheduled for May 26, followed by the second phase on May 28 and the final phase on May 30. Polling stations across the state will remain open from 7 am to 3 pm on all polling days. (ANI)