Free Bus Travel Alert: Bengal Women to Benefit from New Govt Move
There's some amazing news for the women of West Bengal following the change in government. Starting next month, women will no longer have to pay for bus tickets. Want to know which routes are covered? We've got all the details.
Good news for the women of Bengal
The West Bengal government is rolling out a major new benefit for women. Soon, they will be able to travel on all government buses across the state for free. The government is taking this step to help the public and promote women's empowerment.
Free bus service in Bengal on the lines of Delhi and Karnataka
Sources from Nabanna say the government is planning this free bus service for women, taking inspiration from similar schemes in Delhi and Karnataka. Once launched, the project will benefit lakhs of working women and female students across the state.
When will this service be available?
The cabinet decided in a meeting today that free bus travel for women will begin on June 1. However, there was no talk about increasing the number of buses. Agnimitra Paul, the Minister for Women, Child and Social Welfare, made the official announcement.
Which buses will offer this service?
All women who are permanent residents of West Bengal can avail this new scheme. Minister Agnimitra Paul confirmed, 'Whether it's a long-distance or a local route, women will not have to pay any fare on government buses.'
What is Suvendu Adhikari saying
Sources from Nabanna confirm that this new rule will apply to all government-run general and long-distance buses, including CSTC, SBSTC, and NBSTC.
#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari holds Janta Darbar in the BJP office in Salt Lake City and listens to people's grievances. pic.twitter.com/WE7ogaSY4O
— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.