Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde performed mahapuja on Ashadhi Ekadashi, praying for the city's health and wealth. CM Devendra Fadnavis also extended greetings as the Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage culminated with lakhs of devotees in Pandharpur.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Saturday performed mahapuja at Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple on the occasion of Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi. Speaking to reporters, the Mumbai Mayor said she prayed that the Lord gives the strength to carry on the good health and wealth of the people of Mumbai. "Today, my husband and I have received this huge honour of worshipping here. I pray that the Lord gives us the strength to carry on the good health and wealth of the people of Mumbai and gives us the strength to serve all the people of Mumbai," Tawde added.

Devshayani Ekadashi celebrates Lord Vishnu entering a four-month cosmic slumber, known as Yoga Nidra. Taking place during the monsoon season, it also marks the start of Chaturmas. During this sacred period, devotees fast, pray, and begin spiritual penance.

Political Leaders Mark Occasion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended the greeting on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. "Warm wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the divine blessings of Shri Vitthal Rukmini fill every home with faith, peace, and prosperity," Fadnavis wrote in a post on X. Warm wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the divine blessings of Shri Vitthal Rukmini fill every home with faith, peace, and prosperity. सोहळा रंगला हरिनामाचा । पंढरी चंद्रभागे तीरी ॥ बोले रामकृष्ण हरी । माझा नाचे वारकरी ॥ देवशयनी आषाढी एकादशीच्या… pic.twitter.com/j09lgNHpvC — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 25, 2026

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan offered prayers at the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple on Saturday morning. Speaking to ANI, Mahajan said he visits Pandharpur every year to oversee arrangements, adding that disaster management is his portfolio. "I come here every year. I come here to manage the arrangements. Disaster management is my subject. The crowd is huge right now. So many devotees have come that all records have been broken," he said.

Pandharpur Wari Culminates

Furthermore, lakhs of Warkaris (pilgrims) thronged the banks of the Chandrabhaga River in Maharashtra's Pandharpur on Saturday as the Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage culminated on Ashadhi Ekadashi. Large numbers of pilgrims took a holy dip in the river as part of the traditional rituals associated with the annual pilgrimage.

The 800-year-old Pandharpur Wari is an annual pilgrimage in Maharashtra during which millions of devotees walk on foot to Pandharpur to offer prayers to Lord Vithoba. This year's Wari began on July 7 and concluded on July 25. (ANI)