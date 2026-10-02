Uttarakhand’s Urban Development Directorate marked Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti with a cleanliness-focused programme, setting a March 2027 target for 100% scientific disposal of remaining legacy waste.

On the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and ex-Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Urban Development Directorate in Uttarakhand organized a program on ‘cleanliness, public welfare and good governance’ in order to pay respect to these two national leaders.

The Urban Development Directorate’s Director Vinod Goswami inaugurated the program by offering floral tributes to the statues of these leaders along with the participation of sanitation workers. Besides, other officials present at the program also remembered the contributions of these national leaders.

Swachh Bharat Mission: Uttarakhand Emphasizes On Waste Management

In his speech on this occasion, Goswami said that Mahatma Gandhi stressed on cleanliness and that the purpose of the Swachh Bharat Mission which was initiated in 2014 was to make the mission statement come true.

He added that Uttarakhand is making efforts on various aspects of urban sanitation including door-to-door collection of waste, scientific disposal and management of waste and processing of legacy waste.

It has been decided to ensure that 100% legacy waste of the State be scientifically processed by 31 March, 2027.

Urban Development Uttarakhand: Officials Instructed To Achieve Welfare Schemes’ Objectives

Goswami instructed the officials and employees to undertake development works in the Antyodaya spirit where emphasis should be given to achieving objectives of welfare schemes of the government in time.

According to him, cleanliness and welfare programs can do wonders in life when executed in an appropriate manner. The officials were asked to ensure that the government schemes did not remain only on paper but reached out to the people.

PMAY Uttarakhand: Officials Get Appreciation

The program also appreciated the officials and employees for their contributions towards Uttarakhand’s achievements in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Appreciation certificates were awarded to Additional Director Praveen Kumar, Director’s Assistant Rajiv Pandey and Jagbir Singh for their contribution to the scheme.

Gandhi Jayanti: Songs And Bhajans Observed

Songs and bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi were also sung in the program. The participants also took a pledge to live by the principles of Gandhi and Shastri while enhancing efforts in cleanliness and welfare.

Representatives from different departments and schemes were present at the ceremony, which included Additional Director Praveen Kumar, Joint Director Awadhesh Kumar, Senior Finance Officer Praveen Kor, Ravi Pandey, Assistant Director Vinod Kumar, Shanti Prasad Joshi, and Chief Administrative Officer Kalika Prasad Bhatt.