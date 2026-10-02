The Cockroach Janta Party is leading protests in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over alleged electoral irregularities. Similar demonstrations are occurring in Delhi, with heavy police presence in both cities.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ground in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of electoral irregularities. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is also expected to arrive at the protest venue shortly.

Protests Held in Mumbai and Delhi

Meanwhile, activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other civil society organisations staged a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, while members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with opposition leaders, staged protests near Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Heavy police deployment was seen at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in view of the protest call. In Delhi, security was tightened in central Delhi after police denied permission for the proposed demonstration and imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

CEC Labelled 'Traitor' by CJP

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was a “traitor” and alleged that he is the "real anti-national" and said the protest in Mumbai would receive support from people across the country. “The youth of the whole country, the young generation, everyone came out last time for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. And this time too, it is going to be the same with Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country. The youth of Mumbai are hitting the streets again. Today, a massive protest is going to happen at Shivaji Park. And I want, I appeal to all the Mumbaikars and our friends. Everyone come,” Das said.

Maharashtra CM Dismisses Allegations

Reacting to the CJP protest in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the allegations being raised against the Election Commission had already been countered. “The entire matter has been exposed. Following the press conference held by the three Election Commissioners, their fake narrative has been busted. Yet, attempts are still being made to push this fake narrative. They will not succeed in this,” Fadnavis said.