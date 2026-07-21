YSRCP urged sensitive handling of Delhi student protests, stating democracy must be upheld. Highlighting the NEET leak and alleged AP DSC exam malpractice, the party called for reforms and an impartial inquiry into systemic flaws and accountability.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday said democracy must not only be upheld but also be seen to be upheld, urging governments to handle protests by students and young people in New Delhi with responsibility and sensitivity.

In a post on X, the party said governments must listen to the genuine concerns of students and work towards meaningful solutions while emphasising that peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right. Democracy must not only be upheld, but must also be seen to be upheld. The protests by students and young people in New Delhi should be handled with responsibility and sensitivity. Governments must listen to their genuine concerns and work towards meaningful solutions. Peaceful… — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) July 21, 2026 "Democracy must not only be upheld, but must also be seen to be upheld. The protests by students and young people in New Delhi should be handled with responsibility and sensitivity. Governments must listen to their genuine concerns and work towards meaningful solutions. Peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right. At the same time, everyone should exercise restraint and ensure that the protests remain peaceful. The NEET paper leak has shaken the confidence of students and parents in the examination system. This makes it essential to introduce comprehensive reforms that improve transparency, security, and accountability in the conduct of examinations. In Andhra Pradesh too, evidence has emerged regarding leaks, irregularities, and malpractice in the DSC examinations," YSRCP said.

YSRCP Calls for Impartial Inquiry

The party further alleged that evidence had emerged regarding leaks, irregularities and malpractice in the DSC examinations in Andhra Pradesh and called for an impartial inquiry by an independent agency.

"Instead of treating the issue as a political controversy, an impartial inquiry by an independent agency is needed. Whether it is NEET or DSC, there should be no compromise when it comes to the future of students. Bringing out the truth, fixing systemic flaws, and taking strict action against those responsible is the duty of every democratic government," the party said.

CJP Protest Turns Violent in Delhi

The CJP's protest march toward Parliament on Monday turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming that more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes. Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries.

According to police, protesters allegedly pelted stones and other objects at personnel, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles, and damaged public property. Police have registered FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with alleged vandalism and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street.

Protesters' Demands and Government Response

A CJP delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday and pressed several demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives, and the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns. Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said a proposal had been received from the protesters to hold talks with the government and appealed to them to end their sit-in. (ANI)