At least five people have died in various rain-related incidents across Pune district over the past two days. These include deaths from landslides, a wall collapse, and being swept away by water currents amid an 'Orange Alert' from the IMD.

At least five people died in separate rain-related incidents across Pune district over the past two days, officials said on Monday.

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Multiple Fatalities Reported

According to the Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, three people lost their lives in a landslide incident at Patan. In another incident, one person died after a wall collapsed in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday. Another fatality was reported from Khed tehsil, where a motorcycle rider was swept away by strong water currents. The rider's body was later recovered.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Authorities are monitoring the situation as rainfall persists in parts of the district.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing a strong spell of rain lashing several parts of the state amid the 'Orange Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

Fresh Landslide in Maval Tehsil

A person died during the landslide incident that occurred on Monday in the Patal village of Maval Tensil of Pune district. Two more persons are feared trapped beneath the debris.

NDRF Deployed for Rescue

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday and triggered an emergency response as local authorities scrambled to locate the residents.

Following the distress call, the District Information Office confirmed that immediate assistance was requested from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

A specialised 30-member team from the 5th Battalion, stationed in Pune, was rapidly deployed to the site, according to the District Information Office, Pune. (ANI)