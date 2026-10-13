YSRCP's Bhumana Karunakar Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of protecting corrupt officials. He cited IAS officer Vikas Marmat's alleged drunken assault in Bengaluru, stating Naidu's 'protection' emboldens TDP members to act with impunity.

IAS Officer's Misconduct Cited as Example

YSRCP state spokesperson and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu’s "protection" had emboldened TDP representatives, workers and senior officials to indulge in corruption and lawlessness, extending their misconduct into neighbouring states, a release said.

Speaking at the party’s central office, he cited IAS officer Vikas Marmat, Project Director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority in the Chief Minister’s constituency. Bhumana said, "Marmat became intoxicated at Bengaluru’s Kavor Bar and Restaurant, attacked customers and police officers who arrived to investigate, and hurled obscene abuse. “Officers expected to set an example are behaving worse than goons, confident that Chandrababu will protect them,” he said.

Widespread Corruption Alleged in Kuppam

Bhumana described corruption in Kuppam as an "open secret, " alleging, "no work moved without payment". "Development contracts were handed selectively to TDP leaders, with arbitrary commissions collected."

"He said half the proceeds went to higher-ups and half to the officer, while talk of a share reaching Nara Lokesh was widespread,' as per the release.

"He further said Marmat enjoyed the backing of IAS Pradyumna, an influential officer in the Chief Minister’s Office," as per the release. "Their shared corruption network, he said, explained their arrogance and disregard even for political representatives. Naidu, unable to control his legislators and workers, had also drawn officials into corruption and encouraged their misconduct," as per release.

CMO Accused of Protecting Corrupt Officials

Bhumana said the "Chief Minister personally intervened and the CMO exerted pressure on Bengaluru police to protect Marmat. Nevertheless, police registered a case after witnessing his conduct."

He charged that Naidu "rewarded such officials with crucial postings, allowing them to treat public money as a means to fund weekend pub outings. The Bengaluru incident exposed the impunity fostered by Naidu’s government," he said. (ANI)