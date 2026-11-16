TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee sparked a political row by questioning BJP government arrangements for Chhath Puja in West Bengal. He alleged the state faces cultural threat from non-Bengalis, drawing sharp criticism from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Sparks Row Over Chhath Puja Celebrations

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee sparked a row in West Bengal, as he questioned the BJP government over arrangements for Chhath Puja, alleging that the state has been "taken over" by non-Bengalis. Speaking to reporters on November 14, Banerjee accused the BJP of "destroying Bengali culture". Questioning the Suvendu Adhikari government, he alleged, "Are there Bengalis in West Bengal anymore? Does West Bengal belong to Bengalis or rogue Biharis? Does practising Sanatan dharma mean cutting off Bengalis and establishing Biharis? BJP will destroy the Bengali culture. I was surprised to see Howrah station decked up like that for Chhath. Such decorations are not put up for Durga Puja."

"Bengalis have become second-category citizens in West Bengal; the state has been completely taken over by non-Bengalis... Bengalis will cease to exist if this continues for five more years," the TMC leader added. On Sunday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari participated in Chhath Puja celebrations at Ramkrishnapur Ghat in Howrah. The Chief Minister told reporters, "At least one crore followers of the Sanatan tradition are observing this. It is not just Hindi speakers; all followers of the Sanatan tradition are participating in Chhath—a grand festival of faith and tradition. The government began making arrangements for this, following the preparations we had already put in place for Durga Puja, Kali Puja, and Diwali. For Chhath, the arrangements are also well-organised."

Amid a row over Chhath Puja in Maharashtra and West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari termed it as "vote-bank appeasement politics" and termed the critics as "narrow-minded" people. "This is a festival of the Sanatan tradition. Certain people, driven by a narrow-minded, regressive mindset, tried to create such divisions. They would claim that the Ganpati festival belongs only to the Marathis, that Chhath belongs only to the people of Bihar, or that Ram Navami belongs only to Uttar Pradesh. They did all this out of a petty, regressive mentality and for the sake of vote-bank appeasement politics. The people themselves have shattered it. The public has made it clear that while our diverse traditions remain, at the end of the day, we are all Indians," Adhikari said.