Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 216 on Monday. A thick layer of smog enveloped parts of the capital, while AAP leaders alleged manipulation of official pollution data at specific monitoring stations.

Delhi Air Quality Remains Poor With AQI at 216 Amid Thick Smog Layer

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category at 7.05 am on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 216, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick layer of smog continued to engulf several parts.

Among the monitoring stations across the national capital, Sirifort recorded an AQI of 346, falling in the ‘very poor’ category, followed by NSIT Dwarka at 330. PM2.5 and PM10 were the prominent pollutants recorded in the national capital. Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 276, while Chandni Chowk registered 271. ITO recorded 267, followed by North Campus, Delhi University, at 259 and IIT Delhi at 258. These locations recorded air quality in the 'poor' category. The AQI at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) stood at 240, while Burari recorded 221 and Anand Vihar registered 205, all falling in the 'poor' category. Okhla Phase-2 recorded an AQI of 191, while IMD Lodhi Road registered 149, both falling in the ‘moderate’ category. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

Earlier on Sunday, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged manipulation in the government’s Air Quality Index (AQI) data, claiming that pollution levels recorded at monitoring stations did not reflect the actual situation in several parts of the national capital. Bharadwaj said the AQI data published in newspapers showed IIT Delhi recording the highest AQI in the city despite being a green and clean campus. “The pollution levels published in newspapers today expose alleged manipulation in the government's AQI data... The data shows that IIT Delhi has the highest AQI in the city, even though it is a green and clean campus," he told ANI. He questioned the pollution levels in areas such as Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar, saying the situation could be worse there."If the AQI is the highest there, imagine what the levels must be in Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar," he said. The AAP leader alleged that water was being continuously sprayed at an AQI monitoring station in Jahangirpuri, where pollution levels were visibly among the worst in Delhi, to artificially lower the readings.