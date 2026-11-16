Telangana's Eagle task force dismantled an inter-state illegal e-cigarette network operating across Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Karimnagar. Two individuals were arrested, and 31 banned vapes were seized following specific intelligence leads.

Telangana Task Force Eagle Cracks Down on Illegal Vape Supply Chain

Telangana's state task force, Eagle, cracked down on the illegal sale and distribution of prohibited e-cigarettes/vapes. According to Telangana Police, the task force unearthed an inter-district and suspected inter-state supply network operating between Kolkata, Hyderabad and Karimnagar, leading to the apprehension of two persons and the seizure of a total of 31 e-cigarettes/vapes and one mobile phone in two separate operations.

Acting on credible information, the Eagle force conducted a raid on November 12 at a hotel in Karimnagar. During the raid, the police apprehended one accused, Mohammed Asif, who was allegedly selling banned e-cigarettes/vapes to a minor at the premises. During his arrest, Police seized 12 e-cigarettes/vapes and other incriminating material from his possession. During preliminary enquiry, Mohammed Asif disclosed that he had been receiving e-cigarettes/vapes initially from one Aayan and subsequently from one Omer of Hyderabad through courier services.

Acting on the leads developed during the Karimnagar investigation, the Eagle Force intensified its efforts to identify the persons involved in the supply and distribution of prohibited e-cigarette products. Later, on November 14, the Force apprehended another accused, Rahil Khan, in Hyderabad, while he was allegedly carrying banned e-cigarettes/vapes. Police seized (19) e-cigarettes/vapes and (1) mobile phone from his possession.

During preliminary enquiry, Rahil Khan revealed that he initially procured vapes from one Abubakar, owner of Al Ayaan Hookah, Secunderabad. In 2024, a case was registered against him in connection with the illegal activity at Banjara Hills. Thereafter, he stopped selling vapes and shifted to selling clothes at Charminar. However, the illegal trade allegedly resumed through a new supply connection. Khan also revealed that during his visit to Kolkata to purchase clothes, he came across a shop named "Adil Enterprises", where he purchased and consumed a vape. Subsequently, he established contact with the shop owner, Adil and requested him to supply e-cigarettes/vapes whenever required. Adil agreed and began supplying vapes to Rahil Khan on several occasions through ZS Logistics Courier Solutions, Kolkata. The last parcel was reportedly received on October 22.

The investigation further revealed that the accused adopted a systematic method to conceal his bulk purchases and financial transactions. Adil used to send payment scanner codes to Rahil Khan, who transferred money through Google Pay linked to his bank accounts. In order to receive bulk consignments from Adil, Rahil Khan allegedly placed orders using different names and multiple mobile numbers. So far, he reportedly received e-cigarettes/vapes from Adil on seven or more occasions, placing orders for approximately 20 e-cigarettes/vapes on each occasion.

Further enquiry revealed another important link in the distribution network. About six months ago, through Abubakar, owner of Al Ayaan Hookah in Secunderabad, Mohammed Asif of Karimnagar came in contact with Rahil Khan regarding the supply of e-cigarettes/vapes. In response, Khan agreed to supply the prohibited products and subsequently supplied vapes to Asif on more than 20 occasions through Sri Rama Transport, Feelkhana, Hyderabad. To facilitate payments, Rahil Khan used to send payment scanner codes to Asif, who transferred the amounts through Google Pay linked to Rahil Khan's bank accounts. Currently, the investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend the remaining persons connected with the network, including the alleged suppliers and other distribution links.