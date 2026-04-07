YSRCP leaders accused ABN Radhakrishna and CM Chandrababu Naidu of diversion politics to undermine the MAVIGUN development model. They contrasted the practical, low-cost MAVIGUN plan with the expensive, corruption-ridden Amaravati project.

YSRCP Accuses Naidu, ABN of 'Diversion Politics'

YSRCP leaders strongly criticised ABN Andhra Jyothi Managing Director Radhakrishna and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that deliberate diversion politics is being carried out to suppress growing public support for the MAVIGUN development model proposed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking at the party's city office in Visakhapatnam, former minister Kurasala Kannababu, along with former minister Gudivada Amarnath, Vizianagaram district president Majji Srinivasa Rao, and MLC Kumbha Ravibabu, stated that ABN Radhakrishna has become a "menace to the State," resorting to personal abuses and targeting families of YSRCP leaders to divert attention from core issues, as Chandrababu and his associates are unable to respond to the questions raised by YS Jagan on Amaravati.

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MAVIGUN: A Practical Alternative to Amaravati

The leaders asserted that the MAVIGUN model, comprising Machilipatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur, naturally possesses key infrastructure such as a port, airport, and national highways, whereas in Amaravati, all such facilities would require massive investments running into lakhs of crores. They questioned whether Chandrababu opposes the MAVIGUN concept itself or the idea of establishing the capital across these regions, and demanded a clear answer.

They pointed out that despite being in power for seven years, Chandrababu spent only about Rs 8,000 crore on Amaravati, while now claiming that Rs 2 lakh crore is required, which would take decades to complete. In contrast, MAVIGUN could be developed as a growth engine with around Rs 20,000 crore, making it a practical and time-efficient alternative.

Criticism of TDP's Stance and Amaravati Project

YSRCP leaders stated that Chandrababu, who had ignored regions like North Andhra and Rayalaseema for years, is now suddenly speaking about development corridors only after the MAVIGUN proposal gained traction. They criticised the silence of TDP leaders over remarks describing Amaravati as "Kammaravati" and a "gated community," questioning why the government has failed to establish it as a capital for all regions.

Allegations of Large-Scale Corruption

They further said that the government is promoting Amaravati as a model of large-scale corruption, involving mobilisation advances, inflated tenders, and design-related irregularities, while failing to fulfil promises made to farmers. They also highlighted that the government, unable to answer legitimate concerns on finances, feasibility, and corruption, is resorting to diversion tactics and personal attacks.

The leaders alleged that the Amaravati legislation itself was brought in without proper discussion in the Legislative Council, exposing the government's intent to legitimise corruption under the guise of capital development. They reiterated that YSRCP is not against Amaravati or any region but opposes the exploitation being carried out in its name.

Demands for Clarity and Balanced Development

The leaders demanded that Chandrababu Naidu clarify his stand on the allegations raised, explain the financial viability of Amaravati, and respond to the writings of ABN Radhakrishna. They also called upon Radhakrishna to withdraw his objectionable remarks and apologise to women. Reaffirming their stand, YSRCP leaders stated that balanced regional development remains their core policy, and that MAVIGUN represents a realistic, inclusive, and economically viable path forward for Andhra Pradesh, unlike the debt-driven and corruption-ridden Amaravati model. (ANI)