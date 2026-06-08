BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud called the INDIA Bloc a 'corrupt dynastic political coalition' with no ideology. He slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying their stance is 'anti-BJP and anti-Indian politics' and predicted the bloc's disintegration.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Monday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi ahead of the INDIA Bloc meeting later today, calling it a "corrupt dynastic political coalition" with "no specific ideology" or policies.

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Speaking to ANI, Goud targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, saying "their only stance is anti-BJP and anti-Indian politics".

'INDIA bloc to disintegrate like TMC'

Speaking to ANI ahead of the INDIA Bloc meeting, Goud said, "Not only the people of West Bengal, but even the TMC MLAs and MPs also appear to be liberated. That's why, 61 TMC MLAs who have been suffocating under the dynastic rule, authoritarianism, and lack of voice for grievances, have decided to form a separate bloc as the real TMC."

He further asserted that the INDIA bloc would disintegrate sooner or later, just like the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Mamata Banerjee will attend the meeting today, while Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will mark his presence virtually.

"Sooner or later, similarly like TMC, INDIA bloc is going to disintegrate...the bloc is nothing but a corrupt dynastic political coalition. It has no specific ideology or policies. Their only stance is anti-BJP and anti-Indian politics...sooner or later, all the regional parties will realise that the ultimate goal of Rahul Gandhi is to destroy them so that Congress can rise..." he added.

Visible cracks in Opposition bloc

This comes amid some visible cracks in the INDIA bloc. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will not be attending the meeting, as Congress ended its long-standing partnership with the party after Congress joined hands with the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

DMK leader TKS Elangovan expressed unhappiness with Congress and claimed that more parties are set to quit the INDIA bloc because of Congress. He called Congress a "non-reliable party."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will not attend the meeting as it quit the INDIA bloc last year, following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress has faced backlash from its allies against whom it contested in the State Assembly elections, including Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and CPI(M) in Keralam. The CPI(M) has conveyed its concern to Congress over the "systematic campaign" against its leadership during the Keralam Assembly polls, but the party has decided that MP John Brittas will attend the INDIA bloc meeting.

Congress asserts unity

According to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, 23 political parties will be in attendance at the meeting, which will take place at the Constitution Club in the national capital. He also maintained that the Opposition parties are "unified." (ANI)