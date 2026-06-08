Dharmapuram Adheenam's annual Pattina Pravesam saw its 27th pontiff carried in a palanquin by devotees. The grand procession in Mayiladuthurai featured cultural events and was attended by thousands, marking the end of a ten-day festival.

The historic Dharmapuram Adheenam in Mayiladuthurai district witnessed a grand display of spiritual fervour on Monday, as the annual Pattina Pravesam (ceremonial town procession) of the 27th Guru Maha Sannidhanam, Sri-la-Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal, was conducted with traditional pomp and splendour.

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The procession served as the crowning event of a ten-day festival that commenced on May 28 with the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Sri Gnanapureeswarar Temple. The festival, which celebrates the Guru Pooja of the founding pontiff and the historic traditions of the 16th-century monastery, drew thousands of devotees from across the region.

The Grand Procession

As the evening set in, the Guru Maha Sannidhanam, adorned in ceremonial attire, sacred ornaments, and golden footwear, was seated in a traditional palanquin. In a display of devotion, the palanquin was shouldered by 70 devotees under the guidance of four Kodi Nattamais. The procession moved through the four streets surrounding the monastery, accompanied by an elaborate entourage that included caparisoned elephants, horses, and camels.

The procession featured a range of cultural performances, including Mayilattam (peacock dance), Oyilattam, Karagattam, and Poikkal Kuthirai Attam (dummy horse dance). Residents along the route welcomed the pontiff with Poorna Kumbha honours and performed Deeparadhana. The Guru Maha Sannidhanam bestowed his blessings upon the gathered devotees and distributed sacred Thiruneeru (holy ash) as prasadam.

Prominent Dignitaries in Attendance

The event saw the participation of several prominent figures, including heads of the Sengol, Thulavur, Thondaimandala, Dindigul Sivapura, Sailapuri, and Thiruppanandal Adheenams. Other notable attendees included playback singer Velmurugan, High Court Judge Senthil Kumar, DMK advocate Rama Seyon, Central Government Counsel K. Rajendran, BJP district president Nanjil Balu, and Sirkazhi Tamil Sangam founder Marconi.

Enduring Spiritual Legacy

The Dharmapuram Adheenam, a cornerstone of Shaivite tradition and Tamil culture for centuries, continues to play a significant role in the region's spiritual life. The successful conclusion of the Pattina Pravesam underscored the enduring nature of the Mutt's ancient rituals amidst a large and reverent public gathering.