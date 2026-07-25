YSRCP has demanded the immediate resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh over alleged DSC recruitment irregularities. Citing the NEET controversy, the party is also seeking a CBI investigation and has threatened agitation.

YSRCP Demands AP Education Minister's Resignation Over DSC Scam

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Spokesperson Konda Rajeev has demanded the immediate resignation of the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process and sought a CBI investigation into the matter. Speaking to media personnel, Rajeev said that when the NEET controversy erupted, political accountability was demanded and accepted. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, investigations were ordered, and corrective measures followed. If that is the NDA's standard at the Centre, he questioned why Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is bending every rule to shield Nara Lokesh from the mounting allegations in the Andhra Pradesh DSC scam. He said the DSC scam has robbed lakhs of unemployed youth of hope and faith. Despite YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP placing documents, videos, and evidence before the public, Chandrababu and Lokesh have chosen evasion over answers and cover-up over accountability. Lokesh must resign immediately, and Chandrababu must order a CBI probe without delay.

Earlier, former MP Talari Rangaiah said Lokesh should immediately quit office as numerous irregularities in the DSC, ranging from the setting of the question paper to its alleged leak and the recruitment process, have been exposed. With Dharmendra Pradhan resigning from the Union Cabinet in the wake of the NEET paper leak and the massive outrage that erupted in the national capital, Lokesh should follow suit. In the case of the DSC, it was not just the alleged leak of the question paper, but the entire process, including recruitment, that has witnessed numerous irregularities.

Threat of Agitation if Demands Unmet

We demand the immediate resignation of Lokesh, failing which we will launch an agitation along with students and youth, as they have been badly affected by these irregularities. If the government cannot conduct even one examination in a fair manner, it reflects its inefficiency. The impact of such corrupt practices will be felt by generations to come, he said. (ANI)