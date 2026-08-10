YSRCP is holding statewide protests demanding a CBI probe into alleged DSC recruitment irregularities and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh. The party accuses the government of using police to suppress their democratic demonstrations.

'Govt using police to suppress protests' In a video, Yellapragada said, "Today, YSRCP is holding peaceful protests across Andhra Pradesh demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment and the resignation of education minister Nara Lokesh. Instead of answering the serious questions being raised by DSC aspirants, the government is using the police to suppress our democratic protests across the constituencies. YSRCP leaders and cadres have been stopped, detained, and prevented from participating in these peaceful demonstrations."He alleged that YSRCP leaders and cadres were stopped, detained and prevented from participating in the demonstrations."And what is the government really afraid of? Why are police being deployed to block political leaders and activists who are only demanding justice for unemployed youth? Peaceful protest is a democratic right. Using police force to silence the opposition will neither bury the DSC issue nor make the questions disappear," Yellapragada said. 'Fight for justice will continue' He further accused the government of attempting to intimidate YSRCP workers."They've got to be accountable. And we strongly condemn this police high-handedness and the attempt to intimidate YSRCP cadre in this context. And the government may stop our leaders or us and detain our workers and put up barricades, but it cannot stop the fight for justice. YSRCP will continue to stand firmly with DSC aspirants and our demand is very clear: order an impartial CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC irregularities and ensure accountability. Until justice is done and delivered, our democratic struggle will continue forever," he further said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) National Spokesperson Karthik Yellapragada on Monday said the party is holding peaceful protests across Andhra Pradesh demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment and the resignation of state Education Minister Nara Lokesh.Yellapragada alleged that instead of addressing the concerns of DSC aspirants, the government was using police action to suppress democratic protests. He said the party would continue its protest until its demand for an impartial CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC irregularities is addressed.In a video, Yellapragada said, "Today, YSRCP is holding peaceful protests across Andhra Pradesh demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment and the resignation of education minister Nara Lokesh. Instead of answering the serious questions being raised by DSC aspirants, the government is using the police to suppress our democratic protests across the constituencies. YSRCP leaders and cadres have been stopped, detained, and prevented from participating in these peaceful demonstrations."He alleged that YSRCP leaders and cadres were stopped, detained and prevented from participating in the demonstrations."And what is the government really afraid of? Why are police being deployed to block political leaders and activists who are only demanding justice for unemployed youth? Peaceful protest is a democratic right. Using police force to silence the opposition will neither bury the DSC issue nor make the questions disappear," Yellapragada said.He further accused the government of attempting to intimidate YSRCP workers."They've got to be accountable. And we strongly condemn this police high-handedness and the attempt to intimidate YSRCP cadre in this context. And the government may stop our leaders or us and detain our workers and put up barricades, but it cannot stop the fight for justice. YSRCP will continue to stand firmly with DSC aspirants and our demand is very clear: order an impartial CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC irregularities and ensure accountability. Until justice is done and delivered, our democratic struggle will continue forever," he further said. (ANI)