The ED has registered a money laundering case into alleged irregularities in JPSC exams. The probe will trace the money trail amid ongoing student protests, the resignation of 3 JPSC members, and a separate CID investigation into the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

According to officials, the agency has initiated a probe into the alleged money trail linked to the examination irregularities. The investigation will examine whether proceeds of crime were generated or routed through financial transactions in connection with the alleged wrongdoing. The ED is expected to trace the source and movement of funds allegedly linked to examination-related activities. Financial records, bank transactions and other documents may also be examined to identify individuals or entities that may have benefited from the alleged irregularities.

Resignations and Protests Mount

The registration of the ECIR marks the beginning of the investigation into the financial aspects of the case and comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding the conduct of JPSC examinations and the appointment of agencies to manage the examination process. The development follows the resignation of three serving JPSC members, including Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed, from their posts.

The issue has also triggered student protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the selection of agencies involved in conducting them. Following discussions with protesting students, the Jharkhand government on Sunday agreed to cancel the JPSC Preliminary Test (JPSC-PT). However, the protesting students remained firm on their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities and said their agitation would continue.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had assured the protesters that "justice will be delivered with full transparency" amid the ongoing developments.

Parallel CID Investigation Underway

The ED's action comes against the backdrop of an ongoing CID investigation into alleged discrepancies in JPSC recruitment examinations. The CID is also examining the process through which TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), a Lucknow-based company engaged by JPSC to conduct examinations, was empanelled and awarded the work. TDPL had reportedly been blacklisted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in May 2025 following allegations of irregularities. (ANI)