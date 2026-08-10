YSRCP leaders held a protest rally in Nellore demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC teacher recruitment. MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy also called for the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

YSRCP leaders and cadres held a protest rally in Nellore city on Monday, demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment process. The protesters marched from PRC to the Gandhi Statue in Nellore, raising their demand for an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the teacher recruitment process.

YSRCP Demands CBI Probe, Minister's Resignation

Speaking to the media during the protest, YSRCP MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh had not witnessed such a large-scale movement since the United Andhra movement. He said that thousands of people had come onto the streets and protests were being held across constituencies and districts of the state, describing the scale of the protests as unprecedented in recent times.

Chandrasekhar Reddy demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment process. He also demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, holding him responsible for the alleged irregularities. He said that the party had released evidence regarding the alleged irregularities in the teacher recruitment process and was demanding an inquiry into the matter.

'An Inquiry Could Establish the Facts'

The YSRCP leader questioned why an inquiry should not be conducted when allegations have been raised, and evidence has been presented. He said that if the government believed the recruitment process was conducted properly, a CBI inquiry could establish the facts.

He also questioned the government's response to the demand for an investigation, saying that an inquiry could establish whether there were any irregularities and provide clarity to the people.

Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the demand was not only for an inquiry but specifically for a CBI probe into the allegations. He further said that the Education Minister should step aside from the education portfolio and that an inquiry should be conducted by the CBI.

The YSRCP MLC said that thousands and lakhs of people coming onto the streets to protest should be taken seriously and questioned why an inquiry could not be conducted in response to the protests.

He alleged that the government was avoiding a CBI inquiry despite the scale of the allegations and the evidence presented by the YSRCP.

Chandrasekhar Reddy said that if a CBI inquiry gives the government a clean sheet, it could establish its honesty and responsibility before the people.

He said that the YSRCP would continue to raise the issue and make its demand for a CBI inquiry clear.