Young innovators in Pune are transforming Indian agriculture. Shastratva Technologies is building India's first electric sugarcane harvester, while Rise 'N Shine Biotech produces over 50 million plants annually through advanced tissue culture.

India's agricultural sector is witnessing a technology-driven transformation, with young innovators developing solutions ranging from electric farm machinery to advanced plant biotechnology to address labour shortages, rising costs and the need for sustainable production.

Electric Harvester for Sugarcane Farmers

Among the emerging innovations is Saksham E1S, being developed by Pune-based deep-tech start-up Shastratva Technologies as India's first fully electric sugarcane harvesting platform. India is among the world's largest sugarcane producers, with millions of farmers dependent on the crop. However, labour shortages and rising harvesting costs have emerged as major challenges for the sector.

Atharva Mahendra Patki, co-founder of Shastratva Technologies, said the company is designing the machine around Indian farming conditions and the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. "Our aim is to develop an affordable, sustainable solution suited to Indian agricultural conditions that can reduce farming costs and losses."

The Saksham E1S is being developed particularly with small and medium farmers in mind. Unlike many existing sugarcane harvesters that are tractor-mounted, the proposed machine is designed to be both fully electric and self-propelled, while also being lighter and more affordable. Ankit Bhausar, a design engineer at Shastratva Technologies, said this could make the technology more accessible to smaller farmers. "Unlike most existing machines, this harvester will be fully electric and self-propelled, with lower weight and cost, making it more suitable for small and medium farmers."

Innovation in Plant Biotechnology

Agricultural innovation, however, extends beyond farm machinery. Pune-based Rise 'N Shine Biotech has been working in plant biotechnology for more than two decades, using tissue culture and advanced research facilities to produce planting material for fruits, flowers and other horticultural crops.

The company operates four commercial laboratories, three of them dedicated to horticultural crops, and produces more than 50 million plants annually. Around 40 million are banana plants, while the remaining 10 million comprise flowers and other horticultural crops. Swati Jarande, Head of the Research Laboratory at Rise 'N Shine Biotech, said, "We produce more than five crore plants every year, including around four crore banana plants and one crore plants for flowers and other horticultural crops."

Global Recognition for Indian Biotech

The company exports its products to 42 countries and employs around 1,500 women, contributing to economic empowerment alongside agricultural innovation. Chairperson Dr Bhagya Shree Patil said the company's international journey began with building confidence in Indian scientific and technical capabilities. "It took nearly three years to finalise our first collaboration with a Dutch company. We had to demonstrate that Indian scientists and technicians could produce plants to global quality standards."

Today, the company operates advanced laboratory facilities spread across approximately 2.4 lakh square feet, where high-quality planting material is produced at scale.

From electric harvesting machines designed to address labour shortages to biotechnology-driven plant production, India's young innovators are bringing technology deeper into agriculture. These developments point to a wider transformation in Indian farming--where indigenous engineering, biotechnology and entrepreneurship are converging to make agriculture more productive, sustainable and economically viable. (ANI)