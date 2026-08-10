MP CM Mohan Yadav and Congress president Jitu Patwari participated in the 'Sanskar Kanwar Yatra 2026' in Jabalpur. Yadav showered petals on devotees, while Patwari emphasized the event's environmental message of protecting nature.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday participated in the 'Sanskar Kanwar Yatra 2026' organised in Jabalpur on the occasion of the second Monday of the holy Shravan month. During this, Chief Minister Yadav welcomed devotees participating in the Kanwar Yatra by showering flower petals on them and extended his best wishes for their safe journey.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that lakhs of devotees had taken part in the yatra, carrying water from the Narmada River to offer to Lord Shiva and prayed that the holy month of Shravan fulfil everyone's wishes. "Today, in Jabalpur, the city of Maa Narmada, lakhs of devotees have set out as Kanwariyas to offer Narmada Jal to Baba Bholenath. I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone and may the sacred month of Shravan fulfil everyone's wishes and remove the difficulties from their lives," Yadav said.

Congress President Jitu Patwari Also Participates

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari also participated in the Sanskar Kanwar Yatra, saying he had the privilege of participating in the Yatra in Jabalpur on the second Monday of the holy month of Shravan. He further described the environmental message associated with the yatra, stressing it was organised with the spirit of ensuring that people "do justice to nature and protect it".

"The Sanskar Kanwar Yatra is observed with the spirit that we should do justice to nature and protect it. We talk about trees, plants, water, forests and land. Lord Bholenath's divine presence is reflected in trees and plants as well, and it is expressed through the yatra. Jabalpur is a city of culture and values, and countless Kanwariyas pray for happiness, peace and prosperity in Madhya Pradesh, the country and the world. They pray for the welfare of the world and advocate for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, love and harmony. When I got the opportunity to participate in this Kanwar Yatra, I considered myself fortunate," he added.

Patwari further said that people should collectively pray for the prosperity of the state and the country while also ensuring justice to and protection of nature.

Significance of Shravan Month and Kanwar Yatra

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hinduism. Throughout the month, devotees observe Somwar Vrat (Monday fasts) as an expression of their devotion to Lord Shiva. The fasts are believed to bring peace, prosperity and the fulfilment of wishes.

The month also marks the annual Kanwar Yatra, during which Kanwariyas undertake long pilgrimages to collect water from the holy rivers and offer it to Shivlings at Shiva temples. This year, the holy month of Sawan begins on July 30 and concludes on August 28. (ANI)