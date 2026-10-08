The YSRCP has named Anam Vijaykumar Reddy as its candidate for the Nellore Mayor post, vowing to fight the 'deceptive tactics' of the coalition government. The party accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of targeting its leaders with false cases.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) announced Anam Vijaykumar Reddy as its candidate for the Nellore Mayor post for the ensuing local body elections, asserting that it would overcome what it termed the coalition government's "deceptive tactics" and fight the polls.

Speaking to the reporters in Tadepalli on Wednesday, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and other party leaders said the candidature of Vijaykumar Reddy had been finalised as the Mayor seat was generally believed to fall under the open category. They said the decision was taken as per the directions of YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP Accuses Govt of 'Deceptive Tactics'

Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had returned to his "old tricks" ahead of the local body elections and was targeting YSRCP leaders and cadres by allegedly foisting false cases against them and opening rowdy sheets to prevent them from contesting the elections. "Chandrababu Naidu has been to his old tricks and has been resorting to all gimmicks ahead of the local body polls, targeting YSRCP cadre and leaders by foisting false cases against them and opening rowdy sheets to deprive them of the chance to contest, but we will fight that injustice tooth and nail," he said.

The YSRCP leaders also alleged that the government was not providing the required forms and was using various methods to keep the Opposition away from the electoral process. "The government is not giving the needed forms and trying all the tricks to keep the opposition at bay but the result will be in our favour," they said.

Candidate's Background and Party Confidence

Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, who also addressed the media, said Vijaykumar Reddy belonged to a political family known for its public service in the district and that his selection for the Nellore Mayor post was in line with the direction of the party leadership. "Vijayakumar Reddy hails from a political family which is known for their public service in the district and the Nellore Mayor post would be a right choice as suggested by our Party leadership," he said.

He also noted that Vijaykumar Reddy had been working for the party as Nellore rural in-charge. The party leadership had also affirmed that work for the party should be given prominence in the local body elections, Chandrasekhar Reddy said, expressing confidence that the YSRCP would win across the district. "The leadership has affirmed that work for the Party should be given prominence in the local body elections and the Party will win hands down in the district and Chandrababu Naidu is aware of the imminent result, which is why he has been resorting to backdoor methods," he said. (ANI)