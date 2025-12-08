YSRCP MP Gurumoorthy has written to the Union Education Minister and national commissions seeking action in a sexual harassment and blackmail case involving a B.Ed student in Tirupati, demanding the accused professor's immediate arrest.

MP Seeks Central Intervention in Harassment Case

YSRCP MP from Tirupati Maddila Gurumoorthy wrote letters to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, National Commission for Women, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and National Human Rights Commission seeking immediate intervention in a sexual harassment and blackmail case involving a woman B.Ed student in Tirupati.

Gurumoorthy said the student submitted written complaints accusing Assistant Professor Dr Laxman Kumar of sexually harassing, blackmailing and intimidating her using personal photographs and videos. The MP said continuous threats, mental torture, and humiliation pushed her into severe trauma, leading to the discontinuation of her studies.

Gurumoorthy expressed strong concern, stating clear misuse of authority and unchecked power inside the university campus, and appealed to the Education Ministry for strict oversight and a transparent, independent, time-bound investigation free from pressure or influence. He demanded immediate suspension and arrest of the accused professor. Gurumoorthy's letters sent to the NCW, NCSC, and the Human Rights Commission requested close monitoring, the protection of survivors' rights and safety, and the prevention of institutional cover-ups. The MP stated that YSRCP will move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking justice for the victim and demanding immediate accountability.

Criminal Case Registered, Protests Erupt

Earlier, two faculty members allegedly impregnated a Dalit girl student at the university in Tirupati, said Gurumoorthy. Following a complaint from the university's in-charge registrar, a criminal case was registered at West Police Station against assistant professors Laxman Kumar and Shekhar Reddy. So far, the police have seized two mobile phones and sent them for forensic analysis as part of the investigation. This incident has sparked protests by student unions, with students demanding immediate action against the accused.

MP Demands Transparent Investigation

"A serious incident at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati has triggered intense protests by student unions, demanding justice for a Dalit girl student who was allegedly impregnated by two faculty members. Based on a complaint filed by the university's in-charge registrar, a criminal case has been registered at Tirupati West Police Station against assistant professors Laxman Kumar and Shekhar Reddy. Police have seized two mobile phones and sent them for forensic analysis as part of the investigation. The incident has caused widespread outrage across the campus, with students demanding immediate action. I demand a transparent, fast track investigation and strict punishment for the accused," wrote Gurumoorthy in X.

YSRCP Adjusts Signature Movement Schedule

Earlier, the YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, in a teleconference with MLCs, Parliament coordinators, Mayors, Deputy Mayors, ZP Chairpersons, ZP Vice-Chairpersons, PAC, CEC, and SEC members, announced minor changes to the ongoing 1-crore-signature movement opposing the privatisation of government medical colleges.

According to a release, due to the President's visit on December 16, YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's appointment with the Governor has been rescheduled from December 16 to 17. As part of the revised plan, constituency-level rallies will proceed as originally scheduled on December 10, while district-level programs will now be held on December 15 instead of December 13, the release stated.

'Overwhelming Public Response'

Addressing the leaders, Sajjala said the movement is entering its final stage, with an overwhelming, unprecedented public response across all constituencies. "People from all walks of life have shown massive support, and the number of signatures collected has already surpassed expectations," Sajjala said, as per the release.

Call for Mobilisation

He instructed leaders to display the collected signatures publicly at constituency centres in the presence of citizens and media, arrange them in sealed boxes, and ceremonially flag off the vehicles carrying them to district party offices. He stressed that senior leaders must actively participate and ensure strong visibility across media and social media platforms. He further urged leaders to focus on mobilising people for the upcoming district-level demonstrations and make the program a grand success. (ANI)

