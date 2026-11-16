YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy challenges the Andhra Pradesh government's 'self-financing' claims for Amaravati, demanding transparency on huge foreign loans, actual development expenditure, and the fulfillment of land-related promises to farmers.

YSRCP MP Questions Amaravati Project Claims and Demands Transparency

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Tirupati, Maddila Gurumoorthy, on Monday questioned the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government's claims about Amaravati being a self-financing project, seeking details of loans, expenditure, investments and fulfilment of promises made to farmers.

In a post on X, Gurumoorthy said YSRCP MPs opposed the Amaravati Bill in its present form because it did not provide clear commitments and safeguards for farmers, asserting that their opposition was not against Amaravati.

Gurumoorthy highlighted that despite government claims of a self-financing model, the state has secured substantial external financing, including an $800 million World Bank loan and a $788.8 million ADB loan. He demanded a clear explanation of repayment plans and revenue expectations.

The MP further challenged the government to publish data on actual money spent, investments received, and jobs filled, arguing that projections on posters do not equate to ground-level achievements. He also reiterated serious allegations of a Rs 12,000-crore scam involving land exemptions, calling for full disclosure of beneficiary names and original land classifications.