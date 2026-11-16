After 187 days, families of six abducted Liangmai Naga men laid their loved ones to rest in Konsakhul village. The funeral followed tripartite talks, though families continue to press for justice and accountability from the government.

Families Bury Six Slain Liangmai Naga Men After 187 Days of Waiting

Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], November 16 (ANI): The families of six Liangmai Naga men on Monday received their mortal remains from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary in Imphal—187 days after their alleged abduction—and transported them to their native Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district for the last rites at Naga Martyrs' Park. The six deceased, all residents of Konsakhul village, were identified as Rev. Manu Thiumai, Pastor Kenpibou Chawang, Kaliwangbou Abonmai, Dilip Thiumai, Phenrilung Chawang, and Phenrongwi Thiumai.

They were reported missing on May 13, 2026, after allegedly being abducted by suspected armed Kuki militants from Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village. Nearly four weeks later, on June 10, security forces recovered their mutilated and dismembered remains from an area between Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei villages. The discovery had triggered widespread concern and strong condemnation from various organisations, while the bodies remained preserved at the JNIMS mortuary for 187 days as the families and the Naga community sought justice.

Emotional scenes were witnessed on Monday as spouses, children, and relatives broke down while receiving the remains after more than six months of waiting. The handover took place in the presence of relatives, volunteers, and civil society representatives before the bodies were taken to Konsakhul. Around 500 villagers attended the last rites, along with MLAs Awangbow Newmai, T. Robindro Singh, Leishiyo Keishing, J. Kumo Sha, Janghemlung Panmei, Sanasam Premchandra, and Kharsim Vashum. Representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from both the hill and valley regions were also present.

While the funeral brought an end to the prolonged wait for the mortal remains, the families reaffirmed that their demand for justice remains. The decision to conduct the funeral followed deliberations among the United Naga Council (UNC), representatives of the Manipur government, and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), culminating in an agreement during a tripartite meeting in Guwahati on September 26.

Speaking on the developments, KC Savio, Co-Convenor of the Joint Tribe Council (JTC), Manipur—who participated in the September 26 Guwahati meeting—said the UNC placed four key demands while the JTC submitted nine to ten charter demands aimed at safeguarding the welfare and interests of the victims' families. According to the demands outlined by the UNC, the organisation sought adherence to existing obligations in Manipur, the resignation of Nemcha Kipgen, timely prosecution of all perpetrators, and ongoing investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Savio noted that the demand regarding Kipgen's resignation was acknowledged as pertaining to a political appointment, and while tripartite talks had not yet yielded a definitive outcome, the MHA and the Manipur government were expected to pursue the matter at the highest level.

He also pointed out that the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, which expired on September 4, 2026, has not been extended to date, describing it as a partial achievement alongside a roadmap and assurances to address public and humanitarian concerns in the coming days. Savio further stated that the Manipur government has agreed to provide ex-gratia compensation to the victims' families, adding that certain internal understandings and community development provisions shared with the families could not be disclosed at present and would be realised in subsequent phases.

Expressing confidence that continued dialogue would yield results, Savio also referred to a separate November 13 incident involving four deaths at New Heaven alongside other recent fatalities. Additionally, fatalities were reported in Lanka, where two individuals were killed in the Lemwe area of I.T. Rock. Subsequently, four individuals were killed and beheaded in Aquiasan. He anticipated continued blessings, conveyed through the media, and extended appreciation to the global community for their solidarity and goodwill on this occasion. (ANI)