YSRCP leaders have accused the Andhra Pradesh coalition government of endangering democracy, misusing police machinery, and filing false cases against opposition members to suppress dissent and manipulate the electoral process.

YSRCP Claims Democracy in Danger Under Andhra Pradesh Coalition Rule

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday reiterated that democracy is in danger under the coalition government, with the gross misuse of official machinery and targeting the Opposition by foisting false cases.

Speaking to the media at the jail on Monday, Party State Co-ordinator Sajja la Ramakrishna and former Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the Party MLC was jailed under serious sections as he questioned the Government, which was trying to subvert the election process.

Criticising the government's reliance on law enforcement to suppress dissent, party leaders stated that the party has braved all the atrocities of the coalition and will continue to fight against such practices of the coalition, which is using police to fight its battle.

"The conduct of elections has been viewed with serious concern at the national level and by the judiciary, but the method of the coalition continues. It aims to target the Opposition using police as its tool to silence the Opposition, but we have braved all the attempts, and all those responsible would be facing severe consequences in the days to come," they said.

Highlighting the incident involving ballot box transit, they noted that their MLC sat in protest when ballot boxes were taken out en route to the strong room. Instead of questioning the official responsible, false cases were foisted on Lella Aapi Reddy and others.

Reflecting on the national resonance of their opposition and reaffirming loyalty to party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP leaders emphasised, "The elections were held with such high-handedness, and we were able to expose Chandrababu and his team at the national level and show how democracy is being subverted."

"We have conducted polls under an adverse SEC but not in this way, and the manner in which the coalition is setting a precedent is a dangerous one. We will stand by our leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and continue to expose the coalition government and its mal governance," the leaders stated. (ANI)