Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Vijayawada airport on Monday, where he was received by Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other leaders. Earlier in the day, Shah visited the headquarters of the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana and the Shantilal Mutha Foundation in Pune, Maharashtra, and attended a presentation on their work towards nation-building. In a post on X, Shah said the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, established in 1985, had made significant contributions to relief, rehabilitation and school reconstruction during several disasters across the country, from the Latur earthquake onwards. He wrote, "Today, I visited the headquarters of the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana and the Shantilal Mutha Foundation in Pune (Maharashtra) and attended a presentation on their nation-building work. Established in 1985, the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana has done remarkable work in relief, rehabilitation and school reconstruction during numerous disasters across the country, from the Latur earthquake to the present." आज पुणे (महाराष्ट्र) में भारतीय जैन संघटना एवं शांतिलाल मुथा फाउंडेशन के मुख्यालय का दौरा कर उनके राष्ट्रनिर्माण से जुड़े कार्यों पर प्रस्तुतीकरण देखा। वर्ष 1985 में स्थापित भारतीय जैन संघटना ने लातूर भूकंप से लेकर अब तक देश की अनेक आपदाओं में राहत, पुनर्वास और स्कूलों के पुनर्निर्माण का उल्लेखनीय कार्य किया है। वहीं शांतिलाल मुथा फाउंडेशन 'मूल्यवर्धन' कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से लाखों विद्यार्थियों तक भारतीय मूल्य आधारित शिक्षा पहुंचाकर उनके चरित्र निर्माण में योगदान दे रहा है। आज पुणे (महाराष्ट्र) येथील भारतीय जैन संघटना आणि शांतीलाल मुथा फाउंडेशनच्या मुख्यालयाला भेट दिली आणि त्यांच्या राष्ट्र उभारणीशी संबंधित कामांवरचे सादरीकरण पाहिले. १९८५ मध्ये स्थापन झालेल्या भारतीय जैन संघटनेने लातूर भूकंपापासून आजपर्यंत देशातील अनेक आपत्तींमध्ये मदत, पुनर्वसन आणि शाळांच्या पुनर्बांधणीचे उल्लेखनीय काम केले आहे. तर शांतीलाल मुथा फाउंडेशन 'मूल्यवर्धन' कार्यक्रमाच्या माध्यमातून लाखो विद्यार्थ्यांपर्यंत भारतीय मूल्यांवर आधारित शिक्षण पोहोचवून त्यांच्या चारित्र्य निर्माणात योगदान देत आहे. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2026 He also highlighted the work of the Shantilal Mutha Foundation, saying it was contributing to the character development of millions of students by providing education based on Indian values through its 'Mulya Vardhan' programme. "Meanwhile, the Shantilal Mutha Foundation is contributing to the character development of millions of students by providing them with education based on Indian values through its ‘Mulya Vardhan’ programme," Shah added. He also paid tribute to late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, describing his untimely demise as an "irreparable loss" for Maharashtra, particularly Pune, Baramati, Pimpri and Chinchwad, during the unveiling of Pawar's statue in Pune in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar, who served as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, died on January 28 this year after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. Addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister said Pawar's sudden demise had left an irreplaceable void in Maharashtra's political and developmental landscape, as well as in the lives of those who knew him personally. "The sudden and untimely passing away of 'Dada' is an irreparable loss—not only for Maharashtra, but specifically for the regions of Pune, Baramati, Pimpri, and Chinchwad. I do not believe that the void—the profound emptiness—left by Dada’s sudden departure can ever be filled. Even with collective efforts spanning decades, it seems impossible to replace what has been lost. This is a monumental, irreparable loss for this entire region, and indeed for all of Maharashtra," he said. (ANI)