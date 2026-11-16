The National Green Tribunal has formed a five-member committee to inspect a hazardous garbage dump in Punjab's Pattar Kalan village, citing serious fire risks to nearby residential houses and an adjoining high-pressure gas installation.

NGT Forms Panel to Probe Unsafe Garbage Dump Near Punjab Gas Plant

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a five-member Joint Committee to investigate allegations of an unsafe garbage dumping site located barely 12 to 15 feet from residential houses and adjoining a high-pressure gas distribution installation in Punjab’s Pattar Kalan village in Jalandhar district. The tribunal has directed the committee to conduct a physical verification of the site, examine the grievances raised by the applicant and take appropriate remedial action if environmental violations are found.

It has been asked to submit its report before the NGT Registrar General within three months. A bench of Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Dr A Senthil Vel passed the directions while dealing with a letter petition filed by Chandni Bansal, which was registered as an original application by the tribunal in exercise of its suo motu jurisdiction. The committee will comprise representatives of the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Punjab; Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, Punjab; District Magistrate, Jalandhar; District Development Officer, Jalandhar; and Member Secretary, Punjab State Pollution Control Board. The tribunal directed the committee to associate the applicant and representatives of the concerned project proponents while verifying the factual position.

In case of environmental violations, the committee has been directed to take appropriate remedial action to ensure compliance with applicable environmental laws, rules and norms. It further directed that such action must follow due process of law, including providing an opportunity of hearing to the applicant, concerned project proponents and persons likely to be adversely affected, in accordance with the principles of natural justice. The application raised concerns over an alleged uncontrolled garbage dump situated opposite a residential colony in Pattar Kalan village, with the applicant claiming that the site was only 12 to 15 feet away from inhabited houses. More significantly, the applicant alleged that a Think Gas high-pressure distribution box, carrying a warning against smoking and naked flames, was installed at the corner of the garbage dumping site, with a live underground gas pipeline running beneath it.

According to the application, fires had broken out at the garbage site on three to four occasions, requiring the deployment of Punjab Fire and Emergency Services. It specifically referred to an incident on March 30, 2026, when flames allegedly engulfed the site near the gas installation, raising concerns over a potential fire and explosion hazard in the residential area. The applicant also highlighted the alleged non-implementation of a Solid Waste Management Project approved through a Gram Panchayat resolution dated April 1, 2025. The application claimed that despite filing more than 40 grievances on the Punjab e-Sewa portal and making repeated representations to district and state authorities, no substantive remedial action had been taken on the ground. It also alleged that certain officials had closed complaints as resolved on the basis of reports that did not reflect the actual ground situation.

Taking note of the nature of the environmental grievances, the tribunal observed that the averments raised substantial questions relating to the environment under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016/2026. The bench, however, observed that the allegations required physical verification by a Joint Committee of the concerned state authorities, which are also under statutory obligations to take prompt remedial action in case of environmental violations. The applicant was not represented before the tribunal during the hearing and had sought that the matter be kept pending to await action by the concerned administrative authorities on her representations. The tribunal declined the request, observing that no valid ground had been made out for an adjournment or for keeping the proceedings pending. It said that, considering the substantial nature of the environmental grievances, it was appropriate to proceed further with the application. (ANI)