YSRCP leaders held a state-level minority meeting in Amaravati to strengthen the party and address the SIR process, while also criticising the Chandrababu Naidu-led government. Separately, a former YSRCP MLA was arrested in Telangana.

YSRCP Holds Minority Meet, Slams Naidu Govt

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders on Saturday said the party held a state-level minority wing meeting in Amaravati to discuss strengthening the organisation and addressing issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, while criticising the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over welfare and development.

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Speaking to ANI, YSRCP leader Abdul Hafeez Khan said the meeting was held at the party's central office under the guidance of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "There's a state-level YSR Congress party minority meeting that has been held at the YSR Congress party central office. Our agenda was under the guidelines of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on how to strengthen the minority wing of the YSR Congress party. At the same time, how to tackle the situation with the SIR," Khan said.

Khan alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had failed to deliver on development and welfare promises. "Chandrababu Naidu has failed with respect to development and social welfare schemes. What he has promised is nothing on the ground. It's only on paper. What Jagan Mohan Reddy has done is there in the hearts of the people," he said.

YSRCP MLA Isaac Basha also alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government had failed minority communities and said discussions were also held regarding the SIR process. "Today, about two years later, how much the Chandrababu Naidu government has cheated the Muslims, especially, and the entire public, a good meeting was held about it. He always cheats the Muslims and never does even one good thing... There was a good discussion about this, and after that, how much attention should be given to the next SIR... In SIR, every single person has to fill out the application... We will work together and solve your problems," Basha told ANI.

Separately, YSRCP MLA Mohammed Ruhulla said minority leaders from across districts participated in the meeting. "Congress Party holds a minority meeting in the State Office every month... Main leaders of YSRCP from every district came to the meeting," he said.

Former YSRCP MLA Arrested in Telangana

Meanwhile, in Telangana, former YSRCP MLA Brahma Naidu was arrested in connection with a fake Government Order (GO) land documents case registered under the Narsingi Police Station limits in Rangareddy district.

According to Narsingi police, the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the circulation of GOs orders allegedly used to claim government land. "We have arrested another accused, former YSRCP MLA Brahma Naidu, in connection with the fake GO land documents case. We produced him before a magistrate, and he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody to Chanchalguda Jail," a Narsingi Police official said.