Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla offered prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple with his family. Later, he praised the Aditya Mehta Foundation's work in empowering para-athletes and nurturing sporting talent from the grassroots level.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala during the Suprabhata Seva. The Governor was accompanied by his family members during the visit to the hill shrine.

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Sharing details of the visit in a post on X, the Telangana Governor's office said that Shukla offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara and sought the blessings of the Almighty. "Hon'ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shiv Pratap Shukla, accompanied by his family members, visited sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple, Tirumala, this morning. He offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara and sought the divine blessings of the Almighty," the Governor's office said in a post on X.

Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shiv Pratap Shukla , accompanied by his family members, visited sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple, Tirumala, this morning. 🛕 He offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara and sought the divine blessings of the Almighty. ✨… pic.twitter.com/DwBJnyapqe — Governor of Telangana (@tg_governor) June 22, 2026

Situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is among India's most prominent Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple attracts millions of devotees from across India and abroad every year.

Governor lauds Aditya Mehta Foundation's efforts

On June 4, addressing the 14th Presentation and Felicitation Ceremony organised by the Aditya Mehta Foundation at Rasoolpura in Hyderabad, the Governor lauded the Foundation's efforts towards the empowerment of persons with disabilities through sports, training and rehabilitation.

Interacting with para-athletes and reviewing the training facilities provided to them, Shukla said the Foundation had played a significant role in nurturing sporting talent from the grassroots level and helping athletes reach national and international platforms, according to a press release from Lok Bhavan.

The Governor congratulated para-cyclists Shivani, Jyoti, Sheikh Arshad and Leesha Das for their achievements, describing them as a source of pride for the country. He expressed confidence that their discipline, dedication and perseverance would further enhance India's reputation in international sports.

Stressing that inclusion was not merely a matter of policy but a social responsibility, Shukla said institutions such as the Aditya Mehta Foundation were making a meaningful contribution by instilling confidence among persons with disabilities and providing them with opportunities to showcase their talent.

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