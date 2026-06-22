On CM Vijay's 52nd birthday, TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna praised his transition from a film star to a 'servant of the people,' highlighting his commitment and drawing parallels with DMK founder CN Annadurai's political philosophy.

Tamil Nadu Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna on Monday sent birthday wishes to Chief Minister and party president, Vijay, lauding the CM for his transition from a celebrated film actor to a "servant of the people." In an X post, Arjuna highlighted Vijay's commitment to his new role, stating, "You ascended to the heights bestowed by the people, only to cast them aside for the sake of serving those very people; you proclaimed the grandeur of democracy with the words "The people themselves are the monarchs"; you won the election as the Chief Minister desired by the people, as one among the people, and assumed the leadership of democracy! Now, from morning till night, without regard for time, you are tirelessly carrying out official duties as a "servant of the people."

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Drawing Parallels with Annadurai

Arjuna also reflected on the political philosophy of the late scholar and DMK founder CN Annadurai, who famously urged leaders to "go to the people", drawing parallels with Vijay's philosophy of "Never forget the responsibility given by the people" "The great scholar Anna said 'Go to the people" and took pleasure in transforming many ordinary folk into leaders. Saying "Never forget the responsibility given by the people," after half a century, our brother has adorned democracy by placing the service of the people into the hands of simple household children as ministers and assembly members," he said.

He pledged continued loyalty to "brother" Vijay, stating, "We will forever journey alongside you in your policy path, in your political resolve, and in your service to the people."

A Historic Milestone

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay celebrate his 52nd birthday today. This year marks a historic milestone for him, following his party's incredible success in its very first assembly election. He founded the party in 2024.

Vijay's victory is particularly striking given the context. Entering politics amid scepticism, controversies, and comparisons with past actor-politicians, he faced formidable opponents and entrenched party machinery. Yet, by converting fan enthusiasm into votes and leveraging a campaign focused on issues like anti-drug initiatives and social justice, he has rewritten expectations Tamil Nadu has witnessed actor-politicians before, but Vijay's rise--rooted in both cinematic charisma and a carefully crafted political narrative--signals a generational shift. (ANI)