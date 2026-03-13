Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said 33.5 lakh women will benefit from the Mahila Udyamita Scheme. He also announced PM Modi's visit to inaugurate projects worth ₹40,000 crore and expressed confidence in the 'double-engine' government.

Mahila Udyamita Scheme to Benefit 33.5 Lakh Women

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that around 33.5 lakh women in the state will benefit under the Mahila Udyamita Scheme, adding that funds have already been disbursed to nearly 29 lakh beneficiaries.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Sarma said that the funds under the scheme would also be distributed in the Sonai and East Goalpara constituencies. "Till today, 29 lakh women have received the fund of the Mahila Udyamita Scheme. Today, this fund will be distributed in Sonai and East Goalpara constituency. A total of 33.50 lakh women will get benefits," the Chief Minister said.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Major Development Projects

He further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Friday, during which he will attend programmes in Kokrajhar and Guwahati. "Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will arrive in Kokrajhar, and later he will come to Guwahati. He will distribute land pattas to tea garden workers and will also inaugurate the 150 MW Kopili Hydro Power Project constructed by the Assam government," Sarma said.

According to the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth around ₹40,000 crore during the visit.

CM Sarma on Political Opposition

Commenting on the political situation in the state, Sarma said he does not expect the opposition to present a major challenge in the upcoming elections. "I don't think that this time the opposition will do something different. They are trying for 2031. Congress doesn't think about 2026 from the beginning; they are thinking about 2031 from the beginning," he said.

Sarma added that the popularity of Prime Minister Modi continues to remain strong and that the "double-engine" government model has gained momentum in the state. "Modi magic has not stopped; he has won one after another election, and simultaneously, a double-engine wave has started in Assam. They are thinking that the wave has stopped, but the tsunami has started," he added.

PM's Two-Day Itinerary Confirmed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on March 13 and 14, where he will inaugurate several development projects and distribute land rights certificates to the tea garden community, Chief Minister Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday (March 11), the Chief Minister said that PM Modi will dedicate projects worth Rs 10,000 in Guwahati. During his two-day visit, the Prime Minister will hold public meetings in Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar.