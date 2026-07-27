YSRCP leader Margani Bharath alleges a scam in Andhra Pradesh's Mega DSC recruitment, claiming the top ranker had prior paper access. He demands a CBI probe and the resignation of Minister Nara Lokesh, citing moral responsibility for the irregularities.

YSRCP leader and former MP Margani Bharath on Monday alleged irregularities in Andhra Pradesh's Mega DSC recruitment process and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter, besides seeking the resignation of State Minister Nara Lokesh on moral grounds. Bharath claimed that the recent Gen Z protests over the examination system had led to the resignation of the Union Education Minister and had reinforced the need for accountability.

Allegations Against Top-Ranked Candidate

Referring to the Mega DSC recruitment process in Andhra Pradesh, Bharat alleged that the candidate who secured the first rank was not issued a rank card and was removed from the merit list. He further alleged that the candidate was an outsourcing employee who had prior access to the question paper, which, according to him, enabled the candidate to secure the first rank.

Claiming that the recruitment process was compromised, Bharat demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged Mega DSC scam. He also sought the resignation of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that he should take moral responsibility for the matter. The allegations have been made by the YSRCP leader. There was no immediate response from Nara Lokesh or the Andhra Pradesh government to the claims.

YSRCP Calls for Statewide Protests

Meanwhile, YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has called upon the party's student and youth wings to ensure the grand success of the statewide protest rallies scheduled for July 28, urging them to mobilise students, youth, DSC aspirants and unemployed groups on an unprecedented scale. According to the YSRCP state office, Sajjala, while addressing a teleconference with party leaders, said the campaign should focus on the demand for Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process, drawing a parallel with the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following nationwide protests over examination irregularities. (ANI)