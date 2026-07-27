Karnataka DyCM G Parameshwara says CM DK Shivakumar has called a meeting with state MPs in Delhi to discuss the severe drought and seek Centre's aid. He noted the state has not yet received a response to letters sent to the PM and other Union ministers.

Karnataka Govt to Discuss Drought with MPs, Seek Central Aid

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has convened a meeting with the state's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in Delhi to discuss the severe drought situation and seek the Centre's support for drought management.

Speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Parameshwara said the meeting is scheduled for 6 pm today and several issues, including proposals related to Karnataka, will be discussed with the state's representatives. "The drought situation in Karnataka is extremely serious. I have written to the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Union Agriculture Minister. The Chief Minister has also written to the Prime Minister, but no response has been received so far," he said.

Parameshwara said the state government has already submitted proposals related to several projects to the Union Government and would request its MPs to take up the matters with the concerned Union ministers. "At today's meeting, we will discuss these proposals with our State's representatives and request them to take up the matters with the concerned Union Ministers and make efforts to secure the necessary approvals," he said.

He added that he and the Chief Minister had already met Karnataka officials posted in Delhi and would seek their assistance whenever required.

Cabinet Expansion Possible

On the possibility of Cabinet expansion, Parameshwara said, "If approval is received, the Cabinet may be expanded."

Kharge May be Urged to Raise Drought Issue

Asked whether AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge would be requested to raise the drought situation in Parliament, he said, "We will certainly make that request. He may raise the matter in Parliament or speak separately with the Union Home Minister and the Union Agriculture Minister. We will request him to urge the Union Government to extend all necessary assistance to Karnataka."

The Karnataka Cabinet currently has 14 members, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, following Shivakumar's appointment as Chief Minister on June 3. The proposed expansion is expected to address demands for greater regional and social representation in the ministry.