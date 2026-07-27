Activist Sonam Wangchuk, after being discharged from the hospital, will visit Raj Ghat before heading to Ladakh. He was the face of the NEET-UG protest agitation, undertaking a 26-day hunger strike that led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he was being discharged from the hospital and would visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said he would first pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, recalling that he had followed the same course before beginning his fast at Jantar Mantar after returning from Switzerland. "Finally, the day has come when I am being discharged from this hospital. Today, after leaving from here and before heading back home to Ladakh, I will go to Raj Ghat to pay my respects to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi)," he said.

Recalling the beginning of his campaign, Wangchuk said, "You might remember that similarly, when I returned from Switzerland, before starting the fast, we paid our respects at Raj Ghat and then went to Jantar Mantar. Today, we will do the same again, and after that, we will leave for home in Ladakh."

Before leaving, Wangchuk thanked people across the country for supporting the campaign. "Before leaving, I wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. People of all ages, from near and far, from all across the country, joined their voices with ours to run a campaign, a movement, and we were successful too. And it will continue to be this way; I hope to stay connected with all of you. Salute, greetings, and Julley, Jai Hind," he said.

Agitation Leads to Minister's Resignation

A 37-day-long agitation culminated in Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning on Saturday afternoon.

What started as a satirical social media account after CJI Surya Kant's remarks, the Cockroach Janata Party withdrew its protest from Jantar Mantar after receiving assurance from the government over its demands.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

A usually barren Jantar Mantar protest site witnessed commotion as the youth and students stepped in for the CJP-led protest with creative banners and Gen Z slang.

After more than a week of protest, the movement witnessed new momentum when Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk joined in and became the face of the agitation with his 26-day-long hunger strike. (ANI)