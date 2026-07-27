Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi lauded the anti-cheating bill introduced in Lok Sabha, ensuring strict action on paper leaks. He also defended police action on Siwan student protests, while SP MP Rajeev Rai criticised the government's response.

Anti-Cheating Bill Tabled in Lok Sabha

As the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the proposed legislation would ensure strict action against cheating, paper leaks and other unfair practices in examinations, and urged all MPs to support it.

Speaking to ANI, Manjhi said, "PM Modi is the protector of democratic values, and he understands the aspirations of the people. The Cabinet has approved this, and it will certainly lead to strict action on all these issues like cheating, paper leaks, and such." Manjhi further said, "We urge all MPs to support it."

Manjhi on Siwan Students' Protest

On the Siwan students' protest and the alleged police action, Manjhi said the demonstration was turning violent and that authorities had to act to maintain law and order. He said, "This movement was going towards violence. Never before has a protest happened at the PM's residence or stone-pelting at a DM's residence. When such things happen, the people who protect the law will have to do something. It is a matter of investigation whether or not pellet guns were used."

Defending the state government, Manjhi said, "The government there, under CM Samrat Choudhary, is working for the development of the state and students." He further said, "When students take wrong steps under misguidance, then we will have to take strict action. I don't have information on what action was taken against the students."

Opposition Slams Govt Over Police Action

Reacting to the issue, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai criticised the government over the police action during the students' protest and demanded an explanation from the minister responsible. Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "The person who is responsible for all this, the minister who ordered the lathi charge and brutality, should at least give a statement to the country. What is the crime in that, why won't you speak?"

He added, "And after wasting a week, you accepted the students' demands. If you had agreed on the first day, then a week would not have been wasted."

Rai further said, "You are adopting all undemocratic and dictatorial methods just to blame the opposition, this is not right." (ANI)