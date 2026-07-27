The Delhi government has reconstituted the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Minorities Commission, appointing new chairpersons and members to strengthen the functioning of the statutory bodies.

In a significant administrative move, the Delhi government has announced the reconstitution of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Minorities Commission, appointing new chairpersons and members to both bodies. The decision reflects the Rekha Gupta-led government's focus on strengthening institutions responsible for safeguarding the rights and welfare of women and minority communities in the national capital.

According to an official notification, Lata Gupta has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. The commission has also received a new team of members who will work towards addressing issues related to women's safety, empowerment, legal assistance and gender equality. The appointments are expected to give fresh momentum to the commission, which plays a key role in recommending policy measures, investigating complaints and coordinating with various government departments on women's issues.

The Delhi government has also announced the reconstitution of the Delhi Minorities Commission. Nirmal Kumar Jain has been appointed as its Chairperson. The commission has been tasked with protecting the rights and interests of minority communities, examining complaints of discrimination and advising the government on policies related to minority welfare, education and socio-economic development.

Officials said both commissions will function as important advisory and grievance redressal bodies, ensuring that concerns raised by women and minority communities receive timely attention. The newly appointed members are expected to work closely with government departments, law enforcement agencies and civil society organisations to improve access to justice and welfare schemes.

The appointments come as the Delhi government seeks to strengthen institutional mechanisms that promote social justice, inclusivity and equal opportunity. By filling key leadership positions in these statutory commissions, the administration aims to improve policy implementation, enhance accountability and ensure that the commissions function more effectively.

The government has maintained that empowering women and ensuring the welfare of minority communities remain among its key priorities. The reconstituted commissions are expected to play an active role in addressing grievances, promoting awareness of legal rights and recommending measures to improve the overall socio-economic conditions of vulnerable sections of society.

With the appointment of new leadership, the Delhi government hopes the commissions will become more responsive, accessible and proactive in addressing issues affecting women and minority communities across the city.