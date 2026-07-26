YSRCP demanded a CBI probe into the AP DSC scam, questioning the state government's accountability by citing Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET issue. The party accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of shielding his son, Nara Lokesh.

YSRCP Cites NEET Precedent for Accountability The party's spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi referred to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the NEET controversy and said political accountability had been accepted at the Centre. "When the NEET controversy erupted, political accountability was demanded and accepted, so that the Honourable Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Actions were being taken, fast-track courts established, and corrective measures are being followed," he said.Questioning the state government, Gandhi said, "I would like to ask the existing State Government if this is the stand of an NDA government, then why is it not being implemented in the state of Andhra Pradesh?" Allegations of Shielding Education Minister He further alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was attempting to shield the state's Education Minister from allegations related to the DSC scam. "Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, is trying to bend every single rule to protect and shield his son, who is the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, from the mountain of allegations of the DSC scam in Andhra Pradesh," Gandhi alleged. Calls for Minister's Resignation and CBI Probe Earlier on Saturday, Konda Rajeev demanded the immediate resignation of the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process and sought a CBI investigation into the matter. He said the DSC scam has robbed lakhs of unemployed youth of hope and faith.Despite YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP placing documents, videos, and evidence before the public, Chandrababu and Lokesh have chosen evasion over answers and cover-up over accountability. Lokesh must resign immediately, and Chandrababu must order a CBI probe without delay.Former MP Talari Rangaiah also said Lokesh should immediately quit office as numerous irregularities in the DSC, ranging from the setting of the question paper to its alleged leak and the recruitment process, have been exposed. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) YSRCP on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged AP DSC scam and questioned the Andhra Pradesh government over political accountability.The party's spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi referred to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the NEET controversy and said political accountability had been accepted at the Centre. "When the NEET controversy erupted, political accountability was demanded and accepted, so that the Honourable Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Actions were being taken, fast-track courts established, and corrective measures are being followed," he said.Questioning the state government, Gandhi said, "I would like to ask the existing State Government if this is the stand of an NDA government, then why is it not being implemented in the state of Andhra Pradesh?"He further alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was attempting to shield the state's Education Minister from allegations related to the DSC scam. "Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, is trying to bend every single rule to protect and shield his son, who is the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, from the mountain of allegations of the DSC scam in Andhra Pradesh," Gandhi alleged.Earlier on Saturday, Konda Rajeev demanded the immediate resignation of the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process and sought a CBI investigation into the matter. He said the DSC scam has robbed lakhs of unemployed youth of hope and faith.Despite YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP placing documents, videos, and evidence before the public, Chandrababu and Lokesh have chosen evasion over answers and cover-up over accountability. Lokesh must resign immediately, and Chandrababu must order a CBI probe without delay.Former MP Talari Rangaiah also said Lokesh should immediately quit office as numerous irregularities in the DSC, ranging from the setting of the question paper to its alleged leak and the recruitment process, have been exposed. (ANI)