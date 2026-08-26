YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led AP government of ignoring a severe drought crisis. He highlighted a 52% rainfall deficit and alleged the administration has failed to support distressed farmers or declare a drought.

Drought Crisis and Farmer Neglect

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of turning a blind eye to a severe drought crisis and neglecting distressed farmers across the state.

Addressing a press conference in Tadepalli, Jagan stated that the state has witnessed a 52 per cent rainfall deficit since June, with 628 out of 688 mandals reeling under acute rainfall deficiency. He alleged that despite the crisis gripping coastal and inland districts alike, the Chief Minister remains unwilling to officially recognise the situation.

He said that paddy nurseries are drying up, but the government has failed to come forward to support farmers. Jagan alleged that despite being aware of the possible El Nino effect, the administration took no precautionary measures. He further accused Ministers of indulging in publicity stunts instead of addressing the problems faced by farmers.

The former Chief Minister further questioned why the state government has not yet distributed seeds for alternative crops, while alleging that farmers are being deprived of remunerative prices after the discontinuation of the free crop insurance scheme implemented by the previous government.

Alarms Raised Over Water Security

Raising alarms over water security, Jagan also flagged the unmonitored power generation at the Srisailam reservoir by both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He warned that if power generation continues at the current rate, reservoir levels could plummet to 854 feet within three weeks, severely impacting water supplies to the Rayalaseema region.

He also alleged that while Telangana is rapidly proceeding with the Mahatma Gandhi Lift Irrigation Scheme pump house, the Andhra Pradesh government has remained a mute spectator without taking necessary countermeasures.

Allegations of Governance Lapses

Additionally, Jagan hit out at the state administration for not responding to the alleged irregularities flagged in the DSC recruitment process, accusing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of focusing on political propaganda against the YSRCP rather than addressing the state's pressing governance challenges.